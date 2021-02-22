 

Roxgold Announces Changes to the Board of Directors

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
Roxgold Inc. (“Roxgold” or “the Company”) (TSX:ROXG) (OTCQX:ROGFF) announced today the appointment of Ms. Dawn Moss to the Board of Directors as a Non-Executive Director effective February 22, 2021.

Ms. Moss is a senior mining executive with more than 25 years of leadership experience with junior and senior publicly traded companies on the TSX and the NYSE, most recently as Executive Vice President, Administration, at Eldorado Gold Corporation. Ms. Moss has a robust understanding of corporate governance from both the management and Boardroom perspectives. Ms. Moss has served as a director and committee member on private corporate boards of domestic and international companies, as well as not for profit boards and committees, and is a Fellow of the ICSA (The Chartered Governance Institute) and an Accredited Director.

Oliver Lennox-King, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Roxgold, commented, “As Roxgold moves toward its goal of becoming West Africa’s next multi-asset gold producer, the company is committed to adding experience and expertise at all levels of the organization. Today, we are pleased to introduce Ms. Dawn Moss as our newest board member. Dawn brings over 25 years of mining leadership experience with a sound foundational understanding of all aspects of modern mining company practices, including Environmental, Social, and Governance matters, corporate compliance and compensation. Ms. Moss will initially serve on the Corporate Governance and Compensation Committees. We welcome Dawn to the Board and look forward to working with her as Roxgold moves into its next stage of growth.”

Jonathan Rubenstein, who has served as a director and as Chair of the Corporate Governance and Nominating Committee of Roxgold since 2012, has elected not to stand for re-election at the upcoming AGM of the Company in order to provide for board renewal. Mr. Rubenstein was instrumental in identifying Ms. Moss for recruitment and knows her to be a capable and experienced corporate professional.

Mr. Lennox-King continued, “Ms. Moss is an ideal new director for Roxgold and her appointment will ensure the continuity of the board’s tradition and record of leadership excellence, while reducing the average tenure of the board to 6.3 years post AGM.”

About Roxgold

Roxgold is a Canadian-based gold mining company with assets located in West Africa. The Company owns and operates the high-grade Yaramoko Gold Mine located on the Houndé greenstone belt in western Burkina Faso and is advancing the development and exploration of the Séguéla Gold Project located in Côte d’Ivoire. Roxgold trades on the TSX under the symbol ROXG and as ROGFF on OTCQX.

28.01.21
Roxgold Files NI 43-101 Technical Report for the Séguéla Gold Project

15.02.21
Roxgold - High Grade Gold in Burkina Faso