 

Calvin B. Taylor Bankshares, Inc. (OTCQX TYCB), Parent Company of Calvin B. Taylor Bank, Reports Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Year Ended December 31, 2020

Berlin, Maryland, Feb. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Calvin B. Taylor Bankshares, Inc. (the “Company”) (OTCQX: TYCB), parent company of Calvin B. Taylor Bank, today reported unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2020.  Net income was $7.27 million, or $2.62 per share, for the year ended December 31, 2020 (“FY20”), as compared to $8.33 million, or $2.99 per share, for the year ended December 31, 2019 (“FY19”).  Net income was $1.41 million, or $0.51 per share, for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2020 (“4Q20”), as compared to $1.71 million, or $0.61 per share, for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2019 (“4Q19”) and $1.91 million, or $0.69 per share, for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020 (“3Q20”).  Additional highlights of the company’s financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2020 are included below.

  Three Months Ended     Twelve Months Ended  
  December 31, %   December 31, %
Results of Operations 2020 2019 Change   2020 2019 Change
Net interest income  $        4,961,837  $        5,036,961 -1.5%    $     19,775,842  $     19,980,009 -1.0%
Provision for loan losses  $           165,000  $             75,000 120.0%    $           965,000  $           270,000 257.4%
Noninterest income  $           774,876  $           698,744 10.9%    $        2,873,476  $        2,817,260 2.0%
Noninterest expense  $        3,761,079  $        3,382,977 11.2%    $     12,063,304  $     11,460,210 5.3%
Net income  $        1,413,634  $        1,710,728 -17.4%    $        7,268,014  $        8,330,059 -12.7%
Net income per share  $                  0.51  $                  0.61 -17.0%    $                  2.62  $                  2.99 -12.4%
Dividend per share  $                  0.29  $                  0.31 -6.5%    $                  1.10  $                  1.06 3.8%
Dividend payout ratio 56.89% 50.28%     41.98% 35.39%  
               
Average assets  $   704,175,818  $   551,956,033 27.6%    $   629,497,297  $   534,148,634 17.9%
Average loans  $   419,211,495  $   352,834,890 18.8%    $   402,298,573  $   348,458,440 15.5%
Average deposits  $   608,449,556  $   460,369,767 32.2%    $   534,995,652  $   444,701,320 20.3%
Average loans to average deposits 68.90% 76.64%     75.20% 78.36%  
Average stockholders' equity  $     94,308,170  $     90,043,047 4.7%    $     92,746,273  $     88,155,464 5.2%
Average stockholders' equity to average assets 13.39% 16.31%     14.73% 16.50%  
               
Ratios              
Net interest margin 2.99% 3.88%     3.36% 4.02%  
Return on average assets 0.80% 1.24%     1.15% 1.56%  
Return on average stockholders' equity 6.00% 7.60%     7.84% 9.45%  
Efficiency ratio 65.72% 59.24%     53.66% 50.36%  
               
Stock Repurchased              
Number of shares                       700                           -                          1,994                  14,000 -85.8%
Repurchase amount  $             23,933  $                       -        $             63,337  $           450,240 -85.9%
Average price per share  $                34.19  $                       -        $                31.76  $                32.16 -1.2%
               
  December 31, December 31, %   December 31, September 30, %
Financial Condition 2020 2019 Change   2020 2020 Change
Assets  $   711,791,004  $   548,004,110 29.9%    $   711,791,004  $   699,803,646 1.7%
Loans  $   423,467,766  $   363,242,332 16.6%    $   423,467,766  $   419,855,455 0.9%
Deposits  $   614,437,080  $   453,681,281 35.4%    $   614,437,080  $   603,337,234 1.8%
Stockholders' equity  $     94,785,130  $     89,992,560 5.3%    $     94,785,130  $     94,276,510 0.5%
Common stock - shares outstanding            2,772,932            2,774,926 -0.1%              2,772,932            2,773,632 0.0%
Book value per share  $                34.18  $                32.43 5.4%    $                34.18  $                33.99 0.6%
Loans to deposits 68.92% 80.07%     68.92% 69.59%  
Equity to assets 13.32% 16.42%     13.32% 13.47%  

Annual Results of Operations

Loan interest revenue, including fees, grew 6.5% to $18.63 million in FY20, as compared to $17.50 million in FY19, as the result of continued organic loan growth and funding of Small Business Administration Paycheck Protection Program (“SBA PPP”) loans.  Net interest income decreased 1.0% to $19.78 million in FY20, as compared to $19.98 million in FY19, due to decreases in the federal funds interest rate and lower yields on investments which offset interest revenue growth from loans.  Net interest margin decreased to 3.36% in FY20, as compared to 4.02% in FY19, which is attributable to significant increases in average deposits from customer behavior changes and government economic stimulus programs related to the COVID-19 pandemic.  Average deposits increased in FY20 by $90.29 million, or 20.3%, as compared to FY19.       

The provision for loan losses was $965 thousand in FY20, as compared to $270 thousand in FY19.  The increase in the provision for loan losses in 2020 was attributable to adjustments of qualitative factors used to estimate the allowance for loan losses.  Qualitative factors were adjusted due to the continued economic uncertainty associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.  Net recoveries of $18 thousand were recognized in FY20, as compared to net charge offs of $35 thousand recognized in FY19.  Excluding SBA PPP loans, the allowance for loan losses represents 0.46% of gross loans as of December 31, 2020, as compared to 0.23% as of December 31, 2019.   

Noninterest income increased to $2.87 million in FY20, as compared to $2.82 million in FY19.  Several sources of noninterest income have been negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic including merchant payment processing fees and certain deposit account and placement fees.  Noninterest income in 2020 included nonrecurring gains on the disposition of investment securities of $169 thousand which helped offset decreases in noninterest income related to the COVID-19 pandemic.           

Noninterest expense increased 5.3% to $12.06 million in FY20, as compared to $11.46 million in FY19.  Increases in noninterest expense are primarily related to opening a new branch in Onley, Virginia in July 2020 and costs to purchase personal protective equipment, cleaning supplies, and cleaning services associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.  A reduction in net interest income accompanied by higher noninterest expense in FY20, as compared to FY19, increased the efficiency ratio from 50.36% in FY19 to 53.66% in FY20.       

Net income decreased to $7.27 million in FY20, as compared to $8.33 million in FY19, and is primarily attributable to the increase in provision for loan losses in FY20 associated with the COVID-19 pandemic and lower interest revenue due to decreases in the federal funds interest rate and lower yields on investments.  A decrease in net income accompanied by a significant increase in average assets in FY20, as compared to FY19, resulted in a decrease in the Return on Average Assets (“ROA”) from 1.56% in FY19 to 1.15% in FY20.  Average assets were $95.35 million, or 17.9%, higher in FY20, as compared to FY19.  A decrease in net income accompanied by higher average equity in FY20, as compared to FY19, resulted in a reduction in Return on Average Stockholders’ Equity (“ROE”) from 9.45% in FY19 to 7.84% in FY20.  Dividends declared in FY20 were $1.10 per share, as compared to $1.06 per share in FY19, resulting in dividend payout ratios of 41.98% for FY20 and 35.39% in FY19.      

Quarterly Results of Operations

Loan interest revenue, including fees, increased to $4.81 million in 4Q20, as compared to $4.41 million in 4Q19 and $4.67 million in 3Q20, as the result of continued organic loan growth and funding of Small Business Administration Paycheck Protection Program (“SBA PPP”) loans.  SBA PPP loan balances decreased in 4Q20 as borrowers received loan forgiveness and related loans were repaid by the SBA.  Upon repayment, unamortized net loan fees are recognized and reported as loan interest revenue which resulted in an increase in loan interest revenue in Q420 as compared to 3Q20.  SBA loan interest revenue increased from $138 thousand in Q320 to $335 thousand in Q420.  As of December 31, 2020, unamortized net loan fees related to SBA PPP loans were $641 thousand. 

Net interest income decreased to $4.96 million in 4Q20, as compared to $5.04 million in 4Q19, due to decreases in the federal funds interest rate and lower yields on loans and investments.  Net interest income increased slightly in 4Q20, as compared to $4.89 million in 3Q20, and was attributable to SBA PPP loan forgiveness as discussed above.  Net interest margin decreased to 2.99% in 4Q20, as compared to 3.88% in 4Q19 and 3.12% in 3Q20, and is attributable to significant increases in average deposits from customer behavior changes and government economic stimulus programs related to the COVID-19 pandemic.  Average deposits increased $148.1 million, or 32.2%, when compared to 4Q19 and increased $32.0 million or 5.5%, when compared to 3Q20.      

The provision for loan losses was $165 thousand in 4Q20, as compared to $75 thousand in 4Q19 and $270 thousand in 3Q20.  The provision for loan losses recorded in 4Q20 was primarily attributable to further adjustments to qualitative factors used to estimate the allowance for loan losses.  Qualitative factors were adjusted due to the continued economic uncertainty associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.  Net charge offs were $15 thousand in 4Q20, as compared to net recoveries of $25 thousand in 4Q19, and net charge offs of $5 thousand in 3Q20.    

Noninterest income increased to $775 thousand in 4Q20, as compared to $699 thousand in 4Q19 and $738 thousand in 3Q20.  The increase is primarily attributable to higher levels of consumer spending in 4Q20 which increased both debit card interchange income and overdraft fees.  Other sources of noninterest income have been negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic including merchant payment processing fees and certain deposit account and placement fees, but were offset by higher interchange and overdraft fees in Q420.                  

Noninterest expense increased to $3.76 million in 4Q20, as compared to $3.38 million in 4Q19, which can be attributed to the opening of a new branch in Onley, Virginia in July 2020, costs to purchase personal protective equipment, cleaning supplies, and cleaning services associated with the COVID-19 pandemic, increases in salaries expense and higher FDIC deposit insurance premiums.  Noninterest expense increased in 4Q20 to $3.76 million, as compared to $2.83 million in 3Q20, which primarily relates to year end discretionary bonuses and 401K contributions.  A reduction in net interest income accompanied by higher noninterest expense in Q420, as compared to Q419, increased the efficiency ratio from 59.24% in Q419 to 65.72% in Q420.  Due to year end discretionary bonuses and 401K contributions recorded in 4Q20, the efficiency ratio increased to 65.72%, as compared to 50.16% in 3Q20.     

Net income in 4Q20 decreased to $1.41 million, as compared to $1.71 million in 4Q19, and is primarily attributable to higher noninterest expense associated with the opening of a new branch in Onley, Virginia in July 2020 and lower net interest income due to lower yields on investments and loans.  Net income in 4Q20 decreased to $1.41 million, as compared to $1.91 million in 3Q20, due to higher noninterest expense related to year end discretionary bonuses and 401K contributions awarded in 4Q20.  A decrease in net income accompanied by a significant increase in average assets in 4Q20, as compared to 4Q19, resulted in a decrease in the Return on Average Assets (“ROA”) from 1.24% in 4Q19 to 0.80% in 4Q20.  Average assets were $152.2 million, or 27.6%, higher in 4Q20, as compared to 4Q19.  A decrease in net income accompanied by higher average equity in 4Q20, as compared to 4Q19, resulted in a reduction in Return on Average Stockholders’ Equity (“ROE”) from 7.60% in 4Q19 to 6.00% in 4Q20.  Similarly, decreases in net income and increases in average assets in 4Q20, as compared to 3Q20, resulted in a decrease in ROA from 1.14% in 3Q20 to 0.80% in 4Q20.  Average assets were $32.7 million, or 4.9%, higher in 4Q20, as compared to 3Q20.  Dividends declared in 4Q20 were $0.29 per share, as compared to $0.31 per share in 4Q19 and $0.29 per share in 3Q20.  Dividend payout ratios were 56.89% for 4Q20, 50.28% for 4Q19, and 42.08% for 3Q20. 

Financial Condition

Total assets were $711.8 million as of December 31, 2020, as compared to $548.0 million as of December 31, 2019 and $699.8 million as of September 30, 2020.  Significant asset growth was primarily the result of customer behavior changes and government economic stimulus programs related to the COVID-19 pandemic which resulted in a significant increase in customer deposits.  Deposits totaled $614.4 million as of December 31, 2020, as compared to $453.7 million as of December 31, 2019 and $603.3 million as of September 30, 2020.  A significant portion of the deposit growth was utilized to fund loan originations including $33.2 million of SBA PPP loans representing 546 customers.  SBA PPP loans, net of unamortized loans fees, were $24.1 million as of December 31, 2020.  Total loans as of December 31, 2020 were $423.5 million as compared to $363.2 million as of December 31, 2019 and $419.9 million as of September 30, 2020, which represents growth of 16.6% since December 31, 2019 and 0.9% since September 30, 2020.  Strong loan demand in FY20, excluding SBA PPP loans, contributed to $36.1 million, or 9.9%, of loan portfolio growth since December 31, 2019.  During 4Q20, SBA PPP loans decreased $8.1 million, or 25.2%, as borrowers received loan forgiveness and related loans were repaid by the SBA.  The decrease in the loan portfolio from SBA PPP payoffs in 4Q20 was offset by continued organic loan growth in other portfolios which grew by $11.8 million in Q420, which equals an annualized growth rate of 12.2%.  The loans to deposits ratio as of December 31, 2020 was 68.9%, as compared to 80.1% as of December 31, 2019 and 69.6% as of September 30, 2020.              

As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and related economic uncertainty in our markets, a temporary loan payment deferral program was established in 2Q20 for both commercial and consumer borrowers impacted by the pandemic.  The Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (“CARES Act”) provided financial institutions the ability to provide loan payment accommodations and short-term modifications without requiring the loans to be reported and accounted for as Troubled Debt Restructurings.  The majority of borrowers in the program received 6 month payment deferral periods and the related deferral period expired in 4Q20.  Certain borrowers voluntarily resumed their contractual payments prior to the end of the deferral period.  As of December 31, 2020, all loans in the temporary payment deferral program have been restored and have resumed contractual payments.  As of September 30, 2020, the temporary loan payment deferral program included 189 loans with an outstanding principal balance of $134.3 million and accrued interest of $2.0 million.  Loans in the temporary payment deferral program represented 32.0% of total loans outstanding as of September 30, 2020.                  

Average assets grew by 17.9% to $629.5 million in FY20, as compared to $534.1 million in FY19.  Significant average asset growth was primarily the result of customer behavior changes and government economic stimulus programs related to the COVID-19 pandemic which resulted in a significant increase in average deposits.  Average loans grew 15.5% to $402.3 million in FY20, as compared to $348.5 million in FY19.  SBA PPP loans contributed to $21.2 million of the $53.8 million increase in average loans in FY20, as compared to FY19, while the remaining $32.6 million increase in average loans was attributable to strong loan demand in FY20.  The average loans to average deposits ratio decreased to 75.2% in FY20, as compared to 78.4% in FY19, and relates to significant growth in average deposits associated with the COVID-19 pandemic. 

Calvin B. Taylor Bankshares, Inc. and Subsidiary    
Consolidated Balance Sheets          
   (unaudited)         (unaudited) 
   December 31,     December 31,     September 30, 
   2020     2019     2020 
Assets          
Cash and cash equivalents          
Cash and due from banks  $    14,398,578    $    12,022,238    $    11,708,285
Federal funds sold and interest bearing deposits      156,706,746           53,111,059        150,087,731
Total cash and cash equivalents      171,105,324           65,133,297        161,796,016
Time deposits in other financial institutions           8,733,754           25,509,040           13,037,522
Debt securities available for sale, at fair value         72,166,997           54,424,907           65,016,339
Debt securities held to maturity, at amortized cost           5,994,955           13,318,100             9,485,601
Equity securities, at cost           1,240,233             1,215,433             1,240,233
Loans      423,467,766        363,242,332        419,855,455
Less: allowance for loan losses         (1,836,451)               (853,329)           (1,687,175)
Net loans      421,631,315        362,389,003        418,168,280
Accrued interest receivable           2,402,222             1,176,816             3,114,471
Prepaid expenses              612,188                529,966                497,091
Other real estate owned                          -                              -                              -  
Premises and equipment, net         12,951,511           10,681,615           12,971,768
Computer software              389,236                240,287                340,648
Bank owned life insurance         13,405,779           13,004,699           13,291,112
Other assets           1,157,490                    380,947                844,565
Total assets  $  711,791,004    $  548,004,110    $  699,803,646
           
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity          
Deposits          
Non-interest bearing  $  211,945,179    $  157,736,204    $  223,337,161
Interest bearing      402,491,901        295,945,077        380,000,073
Total deposits      614,437,080        453,681,281        603,337,234
Accrued interest payable                 26,837                   31,069                   26,481
Dividends payable              804,150                860,227                804,353
Debt securities payable                          -               2,048,821                            -  
Accrued expenses              602,027                497,138                180,687
Non-qualified deferred compensation              485,626                347,387                433,836
Deferred income taxes              601,057                452,046                687,551
Other liabilities                 49,097                   93,581                   56,994
Total liabilities      617,005,874        458,011,550        605,527,136
Stockholders' equity          
Common stock, par value $1 per share;          
authorized 10,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding           2,772,932             2,774,926             2,773,632
Additional paid-in capital           2,808,195             2,869,539             2,831,428
Retained earnings         88,396,800           84,179,816           87,787,316
Accumulated other comprehensive income, net of tax              807,203                168,279                884,134
Total stockholders' equity         94,785,130           89,992,560           94,276,510
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity  $  711,791,004    $  548,004,110    $  699,803,646


Calvin B. Taylor Bankshares, Inc. and Subsidiary        
Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (unaudited)            
               
  For the three months ended   For the twelve months ended
   Dec 31, 2020     Dec 31, 2019     Dec 31, 2020     Dec 31, 2019 
Interest revenue              
Loans, including fees  $  4,808,154    $  4,407,603    $ 18,629,385    $ 17,495,750
U. S. Treasury and government agency debt securities          104,428            183,622             494,008             834,936
Mortgage-backed debt securities            83,045            117,922             518,458             376,082
State and municipal debt securities            51,762              44,094             213,978             179,029
Federal funds sold and interest bearing deposits            46,137            313,193             251,653         1,168,383
Time deposits in other financial institutions            66,243            154,542             383,376             613,513
Total interest revenue       5,159,769         5,220,976       20,490,858       20,667,693
               
Interest expense              
Deposits          197,932            184,015             715,016             687,684
Net interest income       4,961,837         5,036,961       19,775,842       19,980,009
Provision for loan losses          165,000              75,000             965,000             270,000
Net interest income after provision for loan losses       4,796,837         4,961,961       18,810,842       19,710,009
               
Noninterest income              
Debit card and ATM          295,411            243,613         1,060,624         1,015,183
Service charges on deposit accounts          190,551            164,261             674,955             643,180
Merchant payment processing            42,259              46,224             223,101             275,188
Increase in cash surrender value of bank owned life insurance          114,667              92,962             344,049             354,427
Dividends            41,382              42,502               65,993               48,334
Gain on disposition of investment securities            13,916              24,811             169,229               41,235
Gain (loss) on disposition of fixed assets                      -                        25                 1,400                (2,906)
Loan swap referral fees                      -                          -                          -                 85,505
Miscellaneous            76,690              84,346             334,125             357,114
Total noninterest income          774,876            698,744         2,873,476         2,817,260
               
Noninterest expenses              
Salaries       1,687,638         1,490,104         5,224,862         5,124,635
Employee benefits          641,100            663,386         1,750,621         1,765,443
Occupancy           255,955            234,619             877,435             791,122
Furniture and equipment           196,976            156,481             714,354             610,308
Data processing          148,183            129,602             557,725             502,102
ATM and debit card          132,311            101,129             457,494             379,997
Marketing            70,294              57,458             347,190             314,494
Directors fees            82,100              73,700             321,950             298,100
Telecommunication services            80,466              69,320             320,428             251,519
Deposit insurance premiums            37,880                        -                 95,255               67,624
Other operating          428,176            407,178         1,395,990         1,354,866
Total noninterest expenses       3,761,079         3,382,977       12,063,304       11,460,210
Income before income taxes        1,810,634         2,277,728         9,621,014       11,067,059
Income taxes          397,000            567,000         2,353,000         2,737,000
Net income       1,413,634         1,710,728         7,268,014         8,330,059
               
Other comprehensive income, net of tax              
Unrealized gains (losses) on available for sale debt securities            
arising during the period, net of tax           (76,931)             (23,734)             638,924             272,347
Comprehensive income  $  1,336,703    $  1,686,994    $   7,906,938    $   8,602,406
               
Earnings per common share - basic and diluted  $             0.51    $             0.61    $             2.62    $             2.99



About Calvin B. Taylor Banking Company

Calvin B. Taylor Banking Company, the bank subsidiary of Calvin B. Taylor Bankshares, Inc. (OTCQX: TYCB), founded in 1890, offers a wide range of loan, deposit, and ancillary banking services through both physical and digital delivery channels.  The Company has 12 banking locations within the eastern coastal area of the Delmarva Peninsula including Worcester County, Maryland, Sussex County, Delaware and Accomack County, Virginia.  

Contact
 M. Dean Lewis, Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
410-641-1700, taylorbank.com




