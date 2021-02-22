 

DraftKings Publishes First Environmental, Social and Governance Report

BOSTON, Feb. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DraftKings Inc. (Nasdaq: DKNG) (the “Company”, “DraftKings”) today released its inaugural Environmental, Social and Governance (“ESG”) Report. The ESG Report highlights DraftKings’ commitment to social and corporate responsibility in 2020 and details the company’s views on sustainable growth.

“Throughout our journey to becoming a leader in digital sports entertainment and gaming, our business decisions have been guided by our corporate responsibility and ethics,” said Jason Robins, DraftKings co-founder, CEO and Chairman. “Our commitment to cybersecurity, sustainability, compliance, responsible gaming, the health of our employees and the betterment of our communities is intrinsic to the continued success of our business and the value we deliver for our shareholders.”

To further company ESG initiatives and to assist in the preparation of the ESG Report, DraftKings created a sustainability working group to consider ESG factors that are material to its business and evaluate potential ESG risks and opportunities based on the views held by DraftKings’ shareholders, leading ESG frameworks and ESG rating agencies. For the ESG framework, the working group utilized aspects of the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board and the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures. Additionally, the company structurally aligned certain material ESG areas of DraftKings’ focus with the U.N. Sustainable Development Goals.

As a result of its research, the sustainability working group identified the below ESG topics as the key issues impacting DraftKings’ operations and stakeholders:

  • Responsible Gaming
  • People & Community
    • IEB
    • Employee Engagement, Wellness and Development
    • Community Involvement
  • Cybersecurity
  • Enterprise Risk Management & Compliance
  • Energy and Waste Management

DraftKings is committed to furthering its impact in these areas and will continue to report on the Company’s ESG progress. This initial report serves as a first step in formalizing DraftKings’ commitment to ESG and going forward will serve as a critical measure of success both internally and externally.

