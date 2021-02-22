 

Denbury Announces Release Date for Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Results and Conference Call

PLANO, Texas, Feb. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Denbury Inc. (NYSE: DEN) (“Denbury” or the “Company”) today announced that it will issue its fourth quarter and full-year 2020 financial and operating results prior to the market opening on Thursday, February 25, 2021. On the same day, the Company will host a conference call for investors at 10:00 A.M. (Central) to review fourth quarter and full-year 2020 financial and operating results and to discuss the Company’s 2021 outlook. Individuals who would like to participate should dial the applicable dial-in number listed below ten minutes before the scheduled start time.

What: Denbury Fourth Quarter 2020 Results Conference Call
Date: Thursday, February 25, 2021
Time: 10:00 A.M. (Central) / 11:00 A.M. (Eastern)
Dial-in numbers: 877.705.6003 (domestic) and 201.493.6725 (international)
Conference ID number: 13696086

A live presentation webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company’s website at www.denbury.com. The webcast will be archived on the website and a telephonic replay will be accessible for approximately one month after the call by dialing 844.512.2921 (domestic) or 412.317.6671 (international) and entering the conference ID number: 13696086.

Denbury is an independent energy company with operations focused on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The Company is differentiated by its focus on CO2 Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) and the emerging Carbon Capture, Use, and Storage (CCUS) industry, supported by the Company’s CO2 EOR technical and operational expertise and its extensive CO2 pipeline infrastructure. The utilization of captured industrial sourced CO2 in EOR significantly reduces the carbon footprint of the oil that Denbury produces, underpinning the Company’s goal to fully offset its Scope 1, 2, and 3 CO2 emissions within the decade. For more information about Denbury, please visit www.denbury.com. 

CONTACT: DENBURY CONTACTS:
Mark C. Allen, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, 972.673.2000
John Mayer, Director of Investor Relations, 972.673.2383



