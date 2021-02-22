 

Parker Scheduled to Present at the Evercore ISI Industrial Conference on March 2 at 8 35 a.m. Eastern Time

CLEVELAND, Feb. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parker Hannifin Corporation (NYSE: PH), the global leader in motion and control technologies, today announced that it is scheduled to present at the Evercore ISI Industrial Conference being held virtually on March 2, 2021 at 8:35 a.m. Eastern time.

Parker's scheduled presenter is Tom Williams, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.  A live webcast of the presentation will be accessible on Parker's investor information website at www.phstock.com and will be archived on the site.

Parker Hannifin is a Fortune 250 global leader in motion and control technologies.  For more than 100 years the company has been enabling engineering breakthroughs that lead to a better tomorrow.  Parker has increased its annual dividend per share paid to shareholders for 64 consecutive fiscal years, among the top five longest-running dividend-increase records in the S&P 500 index.  Learn more at www.parker.com or @parkerhannifin

CONTACT: Contact:
Media –
Aidan Gormley, Director, Global Communications and Branding
216/896-3258
aidan.gormley@parker.com

Financial Analysts –
Robin J. Davenport, Vice President, Corporate Finance
216/896-2265
rjdavenport@parker.com



ZeitTitel
08.02.21
Parker Scheduled to Present at Barclays Industrial Select Conference on February 16 at 10: 10 a.m. Eastern Time
04.02.21
Parker Reports Fiscal 2021 Second Quarter Results
27.01.21
Parker Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend
27.01.21
Parker Elects Jillian Evanko and Lance Fritz to its Board of Directors
25.01.21
Parker to Announce Fiscal 2021 Second Quarter Earnings on February 4th; Conference Call and Webcast Scheduled for 11 a.m. Eastern