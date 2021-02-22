 

Moody’s Corporation to Present at Investor Conferences

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
Moody’s Corporation (NYSE: MCO) announced today that the company will be presenting at the dbAccess ESG Conference, as well as the Raymond James Institutional Investors Conference.

On Monday March 1, 2021 at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time, Andrea Blackman, Global Head of Moody’s ESG Solutions, will speak at the dbAccess ESG Conference.

On Wednesday March 3, 2021 at 4:40 p.m. Eastern Time, Robert Fauber, President and Chief Executive Officer, will speak at the Raymond James Institutional Investors Conference.

The presentations will be webcast live. The webcasts can be accessed at Moody’s Investor Relations website, ir.moodys.com.

ABOUT MOODY’S CORPORATION

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) is a global risk assessment firm that empowers organizations to make better decisions. Its data, analytical solutions and insights help decision-makers identify opportunities and manage the risks of doing business with others. We believe that greater transparency, more informed decisions, and fair access to information open the door to shared progress. With over 11,400 employees in more than 40 countries, Moody’s combines international presence with local expertise and over a century of experience in financial markets. Learn more at moodys.com/about.



