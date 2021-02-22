Indus Holdings to Present at the Benzinga Virtual Cannabis Capital Conference Feb. 25 and 26

Online event will examine present and future of California’s growing cannabis market and the role of leading cannabis companies

SALINAS, Calif., Feb. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Indus Holdings, Inc. (CSE:INDS; OTCQX: INDXF) (“Indus”), a leading, vertically-integrated California cannabis company, will be presenting at the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference taking place on February 25 and 26, 2021. George Allen, Chairman of the Board for Indus Holdings, Inc., will present on Thursday, February 25 at 2:25 p.m. EST. Allen will also be participating in a panel discussion on the California cannabis industry on Friday, February 26 at 2 p.m. EST.



Indus Holdings, Inc., which recently announced the planned construction of a purpose-built, state-of-the-art cannabis cultivation and processing facility, will share an overview of how the company is positioning itself to become a dominant player in the world’s largest cannabis market.