Indus Holdings to Present at the Benzinga Virtual Cannabis Capital Conference Feb. 25 and 26
Online event will examine present and future of California’s growing cannabis market and the role of leading cannabis companies
SALINAS, Calif., Feb. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Indus Holdings, Inc. (CSE:INDS; OTCQX: INDXF) (“Indus”), a leading, vertically-integrated California cannabis company, will be
presenting at the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference taking place on February 25 and 26, 2021. George Allen, Chairman of the Board for Indus Holdings, Inc., will
present on Thursday, February 25 at 2:25 p.m. EST. Allen will also be participating in a panel discussion on the California cannabis industry on Friday, February 26 at 2 p.m. EST.
Indus Holdings, Inc., which recently announced the planned construction of a purpose-built, state-of-the-art cannabis cultivation and processing facility, will share an overview of how the company is positioning itself to become a dominant player in the world’s largest cannabis market.
ABOUT INDUS HOLDINGS, INC
Indus Holdings, Inc. (CSE: INDS; OTCQX: INDXF) is a vertically-integrated cannabis company with advanced production capabilities, including cultivation, extraction, manufacturing, brand sales & marketing, and distribution. Founded in 2014 and based in Salinas, California, Indus offers services supporting every step of the supply chain and an extensive portfolio of award-winning brands, including Cypress Cannabis, House Weed, The Original Pot Co., MOON, Humble Flower, and Kaizen Medicinals. Indus Distribution, a division of Indus Holdings, Inc., is a leading distributor of cannabis products, servicing an extensive portfolio of brands and licensed retailers.
ABOUT BENZINGA CANNABIS CAPITAL CONFERENCE
Benzinga's virtual Cannabis Capital Conference is guaranteed to offer participants all the benefits of an immersive and robust in-person conference from any remote location. The conference will feature an interactive forum of live presentations from top CEOs, investors, and leaders in the cannabis space. Don't miss this opportunity to connect with THE cannabis movers and shakers from across the globe.
|Investor Relations Contact
|Media Contact
|Bill Mitoulas
|Renata Follmann
|Indus Holdings, Inc.
|Rossetti Public Relations
|ir@indusholdingco.com
|pr@indusholdingco.com
|Office: 1.416.479.9547
Forward-Looking Information and Statements
