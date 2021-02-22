 

Dril-Quip, Inc. Announces Timing of Year-End 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call

HOUSTON, Feb. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE: DRQ), (the “Company” or “Dril-Quip”) announced today that it will release its fourth quarter and full year 2020 results on Thursday, February 25, 2021 after the close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange. The Company has also scheduled a conference call to discuss its 2020 results and 2021 outlook on Friday, February 26, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. Central Time (10:00 a.m. Eastern Time).

Participants may join the conference call by dialing 1-877-317-6789 (domestic) or 1-412-317-6789 (international). Participants should ask to be connected to the “Dril-Quip Year-end 2020 Conference Call.” The call will also be webcast and available on Dril-Quip’s website at www.dril-quip.com on the “Events and Presentations” page under the “Investors” tab. The earnings release and presentation slides to be discussed on the call will also be available under the “Investors” tab. An audio replay of the call will be available on Dril-Quip’s website approximately two hours following its conclusion.

About Dril-Quip

Dril-Quip is a leading manufacturer of highly engineered drilling and production equipment for use onshore and offshore, which is particularly well suited for use in deep-water, harsh environments and severe service applications.

Investor Relations Contact

Blake Holcomb, Director of Investor Relations and Corporate Planning
(713) 939-7711 Ext. 6364
Blake_Holcomb@dril-quip.com




