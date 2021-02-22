OneMain Financial Extends Relief to Texas Customers Impacted by Severe Winter Storms

OneMain will also donate $50,000 to Texas food banks to help communities facing food insecurity due to the storms.

OneMain Financial has implemented a Borrower’s Assistance program to provide relief to customers in Texas affected by last week’s severe winter storms. The program, which went into effect Feb. 20, will give eligible customers in all Texas counties options, including deferring loan payments. The assistance is slated to end Mar. 7.

“Recent severe weather events in Texas have caused individuals and families in the state to face extreme hardships and unexpected expenses,” said Brad Borchers, Executive Vice President at OneMain. “We understand this has affected many of our customers, and we want to work with them during this challenging time. Our company is committed to doing everything we can to produce the best results for our customers and providing options that set them up for success.”

With 124 branches in Texas employing almost 800 people, OneMain services almost 200,000 customer accounts with outstanding receivables of $1.6 billion in the state.

In addition to a possible deferment, the program ensures that eligible borrowers who have contacted a OneMain representative and been accepted into the program do not incur additional costs, including late fees and returned payment fees, due to program adjustments.

For more information, customers should call 844-791-3990 to discuss assistance options.

About OneMain Financial

OneMain Financial (NYSE: OMF) has been offering responsible and transparent loans for over 100 years. With almost 1,500 locations throughout 44 states, the company is committed to helping people with their personal loan needs. OneMain and its team members are dedicated to the communities where they live and work. For additional information, please visit OneMainFinancial.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210222005931/en/