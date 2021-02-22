Petrolympic Announces Completion of Debt Settlement

TORONTO, Feb. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Petrolympic Ltd. (TSXV: PCQ) (the "Company") reports that its board of directors has approved the settlement of $100,000 of debt through the issuance of common shares of the Company (the "Debt Settlement"). Pursuant to the Debt Settlement, the Company would issue an aggregate of 1,428,571 common shares of the Company (the "Shares") at a deemed price of $0.07 per Share to a creditor of the Company, who is an officer of the Company (the "Creditor").

The issuance of the Shares to the Creditor is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. All securities issued will be subject to a four month hold period which will expire on the date that is four months and one day from the date of issue.