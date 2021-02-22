 

Enochian BioSciences to Present to Investors at the H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Conference

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enochian BioSciences, a company focused on gene-modified cellular and immune therapies in infectious diseases and cancer, today announced that it will be making a company presentation to investors at the upcoming H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Conference.

Executive Vice Chair Dr. Mark Dybul will provide an overview of the company’s progress, including its innovative HIV, Hepatitis B and Oncology platforms. The presentation will be available on-demand for conference attendees beginning at 7 am Eastern on Tuesday, March 9, 2021, and also will be available on the Enochian BioSciences website under the Investors/Media section in Events and Presentations.

On March 10, Dr. Dybul and Chief Financial Officer Luisa Puche will be participating in live, virtual one-on-one meetings with investors who are registered to attend the conference.

More information on the conference may be found at H.C. Wainwright’s conference website.

About Enochian BioSciences Inc.
Enochian BioSciences is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to identifying, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing gene-modified cell therapy. Our gene-modified cell therapy platform can be applied to multiple indications including HIV/AIDS, HBV and Oncology.

Forward-Looking Statements
Statements in this press release that are not strictly historical in nature are forward-looking statements. These statements are only predictions based on current information and expectations and involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to the success or efficacy of our pipeline. All statements other than historical facts are forward-looking statements, which can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “believes,” “plans,” “expects,” “aims,” “intends” “potential,” or similar expressions. Actual events or results may differ materially from those projected in any of such statements due to various uncertainties, including as set forth in Enochian’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, and Enochian undertakes no obligation to revise or update this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof. 

CONTACT: Contact: ir@enochianbio.com



