OneWorld Smart Solutions Holdings Corp. Announces a $5 million USD Investment into iSIGN Media Solutions Inc.
TORONTO, Feb. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OneWorld Smart Solutions Holdings Corp. (“ONEWORLD”), a company involved in the fields of Personal Protection Equipment (“PPE”) for COVID-19 as well as in
the health and medical fields globally, is pleased to announce an agreement has been signed with iSIGN Media Solutions Inc. (“iSIGN” or “Company”), a Canadian public company (TSX-V: ISD) (OTC:
ISDSF), a leading provider of interactive mobile proximity marketing and public security alert solutions for an investment of $5 million USD.
“iSIGN’s technology and hardware fits into our existing business model, as well as with other technologies that we are looking to acquire and/or develop,” stated Dallas Pokornik, ONEWORLD’s
Communications Director. “We are always looking for new and exciting technologies that have a fit within our operations and we believe iSIGN’s mobile messaging and data capture technology is a
strong fit.”
ONEWORLD has recently enjoyed global and North American sales success in the PPE and related accessories field, through its related company, OneWorld Health Solutions Corp., especially since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. The company has recently moved its operations to Toronto, Canada and its management were re-introduced to ISIGN due to iSIGN’s efforts to use its Safety Alert Messaging (“SAM”) technology to provide messaging in the medical, health and senior care fields.
ONEWORLD’s management first became aware of iSIGN in its original early start-up stage, when they were employed at IBM’s Global Software Solutions team and initiated a partnership with IBM as a Software Solutions Provider for Mobile Messaging and data capture. Twelve years later ONEWORLD has again found the right SAAS solution at the right time to scale iSIGN technology and sales in its planned introduction of the world’s first Artificial Intelligence (“AI”) based solution and network supported by IBM’s WATSON computing cloud. The product to be introduced will be a small tabletop device able to monitor the Health and Medical Metrics of patients in hospitals, at home and in Senior Care facilities 24/7 with leading edge sensors wirelessly in concert with iSIGN’s solutions.
