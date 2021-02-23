OneWorld Smart Solutions Holdings Corp. Announces a $5 million USD Investment into iSIGN Media Solutions Inc.

TORONTO, Feb. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OneWorld Smart Solutions Holdings Corp. (“ONEWORLD”), a company involved in the fields of Personal Protection Equipment (“PPE”) for COVID-19 as well as in the health and medical fields globally, is pleased to announce an agreement has been signed with iSIGN Media Solutions Inc. (“iSIGN” or “Company”), a Canadian public company (TSX-V: ISD) (OTC: ISDSF), a leading provider of interactive mobile proximity marketing and public security alert solutions for an investment of $5 million USD.



“iSIGN’s technology and hardware fits into our existing business model, as well as with other technologies that we are looking to acquire and/or develop,” stated Dallas Pokornik, ONEWORLD’s Communications Director. “We are always looking for new and exciting technologies that have a fit within our operations and we believe iSIGN’s mobile messaging and data capture technology is a strong fit.”

