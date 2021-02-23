 

OneWorld Smart Solutions Holdings Corp. Announces a $5 million USD Investment into iSIGN Media Solutions Inc.

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
23.02.2021, 00:00  |  50   |   |   

TORONTO, Feb. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OneWorld Smart Solutions Holdings Corp. (“ONEWORLD”), a company involved in the fields of Personal Protection Equipment (“PPE”) for COVID-19 as well as in the health and medical fields globally, is pleased to announce an agreement has been signed with iSIGN Media Solutions Inc. (“iSIGN” or “Company”), a Canadian public company (TSX-V: ISD) (OTC: ISDSF), a leading provider of interactive mobile proximity marketing and public security alert solutions for an investment of $5 million USD.

“iSIGN’s technology and hardware fits into our existing business model, as well as with other technologies that we are looking to acquire and/or develop,” stated Dallas Pokornik, ONEWORLD’s Communications Director. “We are always looking for new and exciting technologies that have a fit within our operations and we believe iSIGN’s mobile messaging and data capture technology is a strong fit.”

ONEWORLD has recently enjoyed global and North American sales success in the PPE and related accessories field, through its related company, OneWorld Health Solutions Corp., especially since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. The company has recently moved its operations to Toronto, Canada and its management were re-introduced to ISIGN due to iSIGN’s efforts to use its Safety Alert Messaging (“SAM”) technology to provide messaging in the medical, health and senior care fields.  

ONEWORLD’s management first became aware of iSIGN in its original early start-up stage, when they were employed at IBM’s Global Software Solutions team and initiated a partnership with IBM as a Software Solutions Provider for Mobile Messaging and data capture. Twelve years later ONEWORLD has again found the right SAAS solution at the right time to scale iSIGN technology and sales in its planned introduction of the world’s first Artificial Intelligence (“AI”) based solution and network supported by IBM’s WATSON computing cloud. The product to be introduced will be a small tabletop device able to monitor the Health and Medical Metrics of patients in hospitals, at home and in Senior Care facilities 24/7 with leading edge sensors wirelessly in concert with iSIGN’s solutions.

Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

OneWorld Smart Solutions Holdings Corp. Announces a $5 million USD Investment into iSIGN Media Solutions Inc. TORONTO, Feb. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - OneWorld Smart Solutions Holdings Corp. (“ONEWORLD”), a company involved in the fields of Personal Protection Equipment (“PPE”) for COVID-19 as well as in the health and medical fields globally, is pleased …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
CytoDyn in Discussions with U.S. FDA, MHRA and Health Canada After Unblinding its CD12 Trial Data ...
Over CAD $100,000 of TAAT Ordered During First Weekend After E-Commerce Launch, TAAT Taste Explorer ...
Celsion Corporation Receives FDA Fast Track Designation for GEN-1 in Advanced Ovarian Cancer
Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap’s 3rd Generation Blue Hydrogen System Has Applications for Bus Fleets and Trains
Ebix Reaffirms Business Outlook for 2021 and Beyond
Valneva Initiates Phase 3 Clinical Lot Consistency Study for its Single-Shot Chikungunya Vaccine ...
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Purchases Additional 60.7 Bitcoins for Netcoins Operational Float; Total ...
Kimberly Harriman Joins Plug Power Board of Directors
Adamis Pharmaceuticals Cleared to Proceed with Human Studies of Tempol for the Treatment of ...
Titel
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. PowerTap’s 3rd Generation Unit Has Increased Efficiency and ...
CytoDyn in Discussions with U.S. FDA, MHRA and Health Canada After Unblinding its CD12 Trial Data ...
Alpha Lithium Closes Oversubscribed $23,000,000 Bought Deal Offering
Monument implementiert Wertschöpfungsstrategie
ReWalk Robotics Announces $40.0 Million Private Placement Priced At-the-Market
How EHang Pioneers the Future of Urban Air Mobility
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Results
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
16.02.21
iSIGN Media Announces Closure of the Final Tranche of its Previously Announced Private Placement of up to $236,700
01.02.21
iSIGN Media Announces a Proposed Private Placement of Up To $6.9 Million
27.01.21
iSIGN Media Announces Closing of the Second Tranche of its Previously Announced Private Placement of up to $236,700