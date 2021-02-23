Bristol Myers Squibb and Celgene Issue Notices of Redemption and Partial Redemption of Certain of Their Senior Notes at “Make Whole” Prices

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) (“Bristol Myers Squibb”) issued a notice of redemption to The Bank of New York Mellon (successor to The Chase Manhattan Bank (National Association)), as trustee, to redeem (i) all of Bristol Myers Squibb’s 4.000% Notes due 2023 (CUSIP/ISIN Nos. 110122DA3/110122BL1/U11009AL8), originally issued on November 22, 2019, that remain outstanding after the early settlement of the previously announced tender offers (the “BMS 4.000% Notes”) and (ii) $42,250,000 principal amount of $932,101,000 principal amount of Bristol Myers Squibb’s outstanding 3.250% Notes due 2023 (CUSIP/ISIN Nos. 110122BK3/U11009AK0/110122CZ9), originally issued on November 22, 2019 (the “BMS 3.250% Notes” and, together with the BMS 4.000% Notes, the “BMS Notes”) at the applicable “make whole” redemption prices (the “BMS Redemption Prices”) to be calculated as set forth in the indenture, as supplemented, pursuant to which the BMS Notes were issued, plus accrued and unpaid interest to, but excluding, the redemption date of March 24, 2021 with respect to the BMS 4.000% Notes (the “4.000% Redemption Date”) and the redemption date of March 9, 2021 with respect to the BMS 3.250% Notes (the “3.250% Redemption Date”; the 4.000% Redemption Date with the 3.250% Redemption Date, the “Redemption Dates”), as applicable.

On February 22, 2021, Bristol Myers Squibb’s wholly-owned subsidiary Celgene Corporation (“Celgene”) also issued a notice of redemption to The Bank of New York Mellon Trust Company, N.A., as trustee, (together, with The Bank of New York Mellon, the “Trustees”), to redeem (i) all of Celgene’s 4.000% Notes due 2023 (CUSIP No. 151020AJ3), originally issued on August 6, 2013, that remain outstanding after the early settlement of the previously announced tender offers (the “Celgene 4.000% Notes”) and (ii) all of Celgene’s 3.250% Notes due 2023 (CUSIP No. 151020BA1), originally issued on February 20, 2018 (the “Celgene 3.250% Notes” and, together with the Celgene 4.000% Notes, the “Celgene Notes”; the BMS Notes with the Celgene Notes, the “Notes”) at the applicable “make whole” redemption prices (the “Celgene Redemption Prices” and, together with the BMS Redemption Prices, the “Redemption Prices”) to be calculated as set forth in the indentures pursuant to which the Celgene Notes were issued, plus accrued and unpaid interest to, but excluding, the 4.000% Redemption Date with respect to the Celgene 4.000% Notes and the 3.250% Redemption Date with respect to the Celgene 3.250 % Notes.