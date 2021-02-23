 

Clover Health to Host Clover Assistant Product and Technology Showcase on March 2, 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
23.02.2021, 00:40  |  28   |   |   

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clover Health (Nasdaq: CLOV), an innovative technology company improving health outcomes for America's seniors, today announced that Clover Health’s President & CTO, Andrew Toy, will be joined by its clinician team for the first edition of “Clover Assistant Online,” Clover’s product and technology showcase of its platform, at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time on Tuesday, March 2, 2021. At that time, Andrew Toy and the clinician team will host an educational session highlighting key features, physician feedback, and upcoming features of the Clover Assistant platform.

Clover Assistant Online: A Clover Assistant Product and Technology Showcase        

  • What: Clover Assistant Showcase
  • When: Tuesday, March 2, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. PT
  • Webcast Details: A pre-recorded and archived webcast of the event will be accessible from the investor relations section of the Company’s website at https://investors.cloverhealth.com/

About Clover Health
Clover Health (Nasdaq: CLOV) is a healthcare technology company with a deeply rooted mission of improving every life. Clover uses its proprietary technology platform to collect, structure, and analyze health and behavioral data to improve medical outcomes and lower costs for patients. As a company whose business goals fully align with its members' health needs, Clover works with members and their doctors to become a valued partner. This trust is built by proactively identifying at-risk individuals and teaming up with physicians to accelerate care coordination and simultaneously improve health outcomes and reduce avoidable costs. Clover has offices in San Francisco, Jersey City, Nashville and Hong Kong.

Investor Relations Contact:
Andy Robinson
investors@cloverhealth.com

Press Contact:
Andrew Still-Baxter
press@cloverhealth.com




Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Clover Health to Host Clover Assistant Product and Technology Showcase on March 2, 2021 NASHVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Clover Health (Nasdaq: CLOV), an innovative technology company improving health outcomes for America's seniors, today announced that Clover Health’s President & CTO, Andrew Toy, will be joined by …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
CytoDyn in Discussions with U.S. FDA, MHRA and Health Canada After Unblinding its CD12 Trial Data ...
Over CAD $100,000 of TAAT Ordered During First Weekend After E-Commerce Launch, TAAT Taste Explorer ...
Celsion Corporation Receives FDA Fast Track Designation for GEN-1 in Advanced Ovarian Cancer
Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap’s 3rd Generation Blue Hydrogen System Has Applications for Bus Fleets and Trains
Ebix Reaffirms Business Outlook for 2021 and Beyond
Valneva Initiates Phase 3 Clinical Lot Consistency Study for its Single-Shot Chikungunya Vaccine ...
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Purchases Additional 60.7 Bitcoins for Netcoins Operational Float; Total ...
Kimberly Harriman Joins Plug Power Board of Directors
Adamis Pharmaceuticals Cleared to Proceed with Human Studies of Tempol for the Treatment of ...
Titel
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. PowerTap’s 3rd Generation Unit Has Increased Efficiency and ...
CytoDyn in Discussions with U.S. FDA, MHRA and Health Canada After Unblinding its CD12 Trial Data ...
Alpha Lithium Closes Oversubscribed $23,000,000 Bought Deal Offering
Monument implementiert Wertschöpfungsstrategie
ReWalk Robotics Announces $40.0 Million Private Placement Priced At-the-Market
How EHang Pioneers the Future of Urban Air Mobility
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Results
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
18.02.21
Clover Health to Report Full Year 2020 Financial Results on March 1, 2021
16.02.21
CLOV Investor Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Clover Health Investments, Corp. Investors of Class Action and Encourages Shareholders to Contact the Firm
14.02.21
Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Investors of Deadline for Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Clover Health Investments, Corp.
11.02.21
Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Clover Health Investments, Corp.
10.02.21
BREAKING NEWS: ROSEN, RECOGNIZED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Clover Health Investments, Corp. f/k/a Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. III Investors with Large Losses to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline – CLOV, CLOVW, IPOC
10.02.21
Shareholder Alert: Robbins LLP Announces That Clover Health Investments, Corp. (CLOV) is Being Sued for Misleading Shareholders
10.02.21
Deadline Reminder: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Clover Health Investments, Corp. (CLOV, CLOVW) f/k/a Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. III (IPOC)
10.02.21
CLOVER HEALTH SHAREHOLDER ALERT by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits Against Clover Health Investments, Corp.- CLOV, CLOVW
09.02.21
CLOVER HEALTH ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Clover Health Investments Corp. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
08.02.21
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Clover Health Investments, Corp. (CLOV, CLOVW) f/k/a Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. III (IPOC) Investors