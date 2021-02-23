Liberty Media Corporation to Present at Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and Telecom Conference

Liberty Media Corporation (NASDAQ: LSXMA, LSXMB, LSXMK, FWONA, FWONK, BATRA, BATRK) announced that Greg Maffei, President and CEO of Liberty Media Corporation, will be presenting at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and Telecom Conference on Monday, March 1st at 4:15 p.m. E.S.T. During his presentation, Mr. Maffei may make observations regarding the company's financial performance and outlook, as well as other forward-looking matters.

The presentation will be broadcast live via the Internet. All interested persons should visit the Liberty Media Corporation website at http://libertymedia.com/events to register for the webcast. An archive of the webcast will also be available on this website for 180 days after appropriate filings have been made with the SEC.