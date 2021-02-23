 

Victory Square Technologies Inc. Portfolio Company GameOn Entertainment Technologies Inc. Announces Upsizing of Its Previously Announced Private Placement for Up to an Aggregate of $3 Million Due to Strong Investor Demand

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Victory Square Technologies Inc. (“Victory Square”) (CSE:VST) (OTC:VSQTF) (FWB:6F6) is pleased to announce that further to its news release dated February 22, 2021, its portfolio company GameOn Entertainment Technologies Inc. (“GameOn”) has increased the size of its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the “SR Offering”) of subscription receipts of GameOn (“Subscription Receipts”) from $1.5 million to $3 million due to strong investor demand. Each Subscription Receipt will be sold at a price of $0.35 and be governed by a subscription receipt agreement to be entered between GameOn and an escrow agent to be appointed by GameOn on or prior to the closing date of the SR Offering (the “SR Agreement”).

In accordance with the SR Agreement, each Subscription Receipt shall be automatically converted without any further action on the part of the holder thereof into one unit of GameOn (each, a “SR Unit”) upon the satisfaction of certain escrow release conditions (the “Escrow Release Conditions”) including the receipt of conditional approval by GameOn with respect to the listing of the common shares of GameOn (“GameOn Shares”) on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the “CSE”) and the receipt of a final prospectus in the Province of British Columbia in connection with the final prospectus of GameOn. If the Escrow Release Conditions are not satisfied by May 31, 2021, the proceeds of the SR Offering will be returned to the subscribers.

Each SR Unit will consist of one GameOn Share and one-half of one GameOn Share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, an “SR Warrant”). Each SR Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one additional GameOn Share at a price of CAD$0.52 for a period of 24 months following the completion of a going-public transaction by GameOn. GameOn may accelerate the expiry date of the SR Warrants to 30 days following GameOn issuing a news release accelerating the expiry date of the SR Warrants in the event the closing price of the GameOn Shares on the CSE or any equivalent exchange upon which the GameOn Shares trade is equal to or greater than $0.78 per GameOn Share for a period of ten (10) consecutive trading days.

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
22.02.21
Victory Square Technologies Inc. Portfolio Company GameOn Entertainment Technologies Inc. Announces C$1.5 Million Non - Brokered Private Placement
19.02.21
Victory Square Technologies Portfolio Company, GameOn Entertainment Applauds Advancing Legislation to Legalize Single-Event Sport Wagering in Canada
16.02.21
Victory Square Technologies Signs Letter of Intent to Sell Desktop Miner, MicroBlock Miner and Crypto Wallet to Cloud Nine Group
11.02.21
Gaming Veteran Mike Vorhaus Joins Victory Square Technologies Portfolio Company, GameOn Entertainment Technologies as Advisor
08.02.21
Victory Square Technologies Portfolio Company, GameOn Entertainment Announces J Moses as Chairman of Board of Directors
04.02.21
Victory Square Technologies Announces Completion of Acquisition of IV Hydreight, An On-Demand & On-Site Mobile Health, Pharmaceutical & Wellness Service Provider Across the USA
02.02.21
Victory Square Technologies Announces Agreement to Acquire Assets of Portfolio Company Aspen Technologies
26.01.21
Victory Square Technologies Portfolio Company, Immersive Tech, Hires Former Senior Executive of the ‘The VOID’, Steven Dooner to lead UNCONTAINED Franchise Development

