Select Interior Concepts to Release Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results on March 15, 2021

ATLANTA, Feb. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Select Interior Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ: SIC), a premier installer and nationwide distributor of interior building products, announced today that it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020 on Monday, March 15, 2021 before the market opens. A conference call to discuss the results will be held on the same day at 9:00 AM ET and will be hosted by L.W. (Bill) Varner, Jr., Chief Executive Officer, and Nadeem Moiz, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer.



To participate in the conference call please dial 1-877-300-8521 from the U.S. approximately 15 minutes before the call. International callers can dial 1-412-317-6026. A webcast will also be available in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at https://ir.selectinteriorconcepts.com/news-and-events/investor-calenda ....