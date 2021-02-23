 

Lost Money in Ebix, Inc.?

Ebix Inc. shares fell as much as 27% after the market closed on Friday, February 19, 2021, following the disclosure that its independent auditor, RSM US LLP (“RSM”), resigned. RMS stated in a letter that it was resigning over concerns with Ebix’s gift card business in India. Gibbs Law Group is investigating a potential Ebix Inc. Class Action Lawsuit on behalf of investors who lost money in Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX).

On Friday, February 22, 2021, Ebix’s independent auditor RSM issued a letter stating that it was resigning over its inability to obtain “sufficient appropriate audit evidence that would allow it to evaluate the business purpose of significant unusual transactions that occurred in the fourth quarter of 2020.” In addition, RSM stated that there was a material weakness related to Ebix’s failure to design controls to “prevent or detect a material misstatement." Ebix and RSM also disagreed over the accounting treatment of $30 million that had been transferred into a commingled trust account of Ebix’s outside legal counsel in December 2020.

On this news, Ebix’s share price fell as much as 27% during after-hours trading on Friday, February 19, 2021 and continued to drop as much as 40% on Monday, February 22, 2021, thereby harming investors.

