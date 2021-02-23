 

Pilgrim’s Mourns the Death of Longtime Board Member Charles Macaluso

GREELEY, Colo., Feb. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation (NASDAQ: PPC) is saddened to announce the passing of longtime board member Charles Macaluso this past weekend.

“Charles was a tireless contributor to our company’s strategy, vision and success for more than a decade,” said Fabio Sandri, Pilgrim’s chief executive officer. “He was a colleague and friend who was critical to our company’s growth and transformation. His wise counsel, sense of humor and passion will be sorely missed.”

Macaluso served as an independent board member at Pilgrim’s since 2009 and was a member of the Audit Committee. He was a principal of Dorchester Capital, LLC, a partner at Miller Associates, Inc., and served as a director of Williams Industrial Services Group Inc., Darling Ingredients Inc., and Landec Corporation.

“On behalf of the Pilgrim’s Board of Directors, we extend our heartfelt sympathies to the Macaluso family, including his wife Lynn,” said Gilberto Tomazoni, Pilgrim’s chairman of the board. “He was a personal friend, respected member of the board and trusted advisor who was deeply committed to Pilgrim’s. It was a privilege and an honor to serve with Charles and we will miss him dearly.”

About Pilgrim’s
As a global food company with more than 58,000 team members, Pilgrim’s processes, prepares, packages and delivers fresh, frozen and value-added food products for customers in more than 100 countries. For more information, visit www.pilgrims.com.

Media Contact:
Nikki Richardson
nikki.richardson@jbssa.com




