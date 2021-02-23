 

Granite Announces Timing of Q3 2020 Earnings Release and Investor Conference Call

Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE: GVA) will release third quarter 2020 financial results on Thursday, February 25, 2021, before the market opens. The Company will host an investor conference call at 8:00 a.m. PT, Thursday, February 25, 2021.

The Company invites investors to listen to a live audio webcast on its Investor Relations website, http://investor.graniteconstruction.com. The live call is available by calling 1-866-807-9684; international callers may dial 1-412-317-5415. An archive of the webcast will be available on the website approximately one hour after the call. A replay will be available after the live call through March 4, 2021, by calling 1-877-344-7529, replay access code 10152693; international callers may dial 1-412-317-0088.

About Granite

Granite is America’s Infrastructure Company. Incorporated since 1922, Granite (NYSE:GVA) is one of the largest diversified construction and construction materials companies in the United States as well as a full-suite provider in the transportation, water infrastructure and mineral exploration markets. Granite’s Code of Conduct and strong Core Values guide the Company and its employees to uphold the highest ethical standards. Granite is an industry leader in safety and an award-winning firm in quality and sustainability. For more information, visit the Granite website, and connect with Granite on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.



Wertpapier


