 

Evercel Announces Completion of Acquisition of ZAGG

globenewswire
23.02.2021   

NEW YORK, Feb. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A buyer group led by Evercel, Inc. (“Evercel”) (OTC: EVRC) today announced the completion of its acquisition of ZAGG Inc. The transaction was previously announced on December 11, 2020 and received approval from ZAGG’s stockholders on February 18, 2021. Evercel will be the majority owner of the holding company formed to acquire ZAGG. Further terms of the transaction can be found in the proxy statement filed by the Company with the SEC, which may be obtained at the SEC’s website (www.sec.gov).

Evercel will host a conference call for shareholders on Monday, March 1 at 4:30 EST to discuss the transaction and Evercel’s FY21 financial results, which can be found at www.evercel.com. Dial in information will be available on Evercel’s website.

About ZAGG Inc. 

ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ: ZAGG) is a global leader in accessories and technologies that empower mobile lifestyles. The Company has an award-winning product portfolio that includes screen protection, mobile keyboards, power management solutions, social tech, and personal audio sold under the ZAGG  , mophie  , InvisibleShield  , IFROGZ  , Gear4  , and HALO  brands. ZAGG has operations in the United States, Ireland, and China. ZAGG products are available worldwide, and can be found at leading retailers including Best Buy, Verizon, AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, Walmart, Target, and Amazon.com. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.ZAGG.com and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. 

About Evercel, Inc. 

Evercel, Inc. is a holding company that brings an entrepreneurial approach to acquiring and managing business through a hands-on, data-driven approach to partnering with strong management teams for long term results. 

Evercel is currently exempted from the SEC’s periodic reporting requirements, and voluntarily reports financial and other information from time to time. Evercel may change its reporting practices at any time, in its discretion and without notice. www.evercel.com

CONTACT:

info@evercel.com




