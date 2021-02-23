Evercel Announces Completion of Acquisition of ZAGG

NEW YORK, Feb. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A buyer group led by Evercel, Inc. (“Evercel”) (OTC: EVRC) today announced the completion of its acquisition of ZAGG Inc. The transaction was previously announced on December 11, 2020 and received approval from ZAGG’s stockholders on February 18, 2021. Evercel will be the majority owner of the holding company formed to acquire ZAGG. Further terms of the transaction can be found in the proxy statement filed by the Company with the SEC, which may be obtained at the SEC’s website (www.sec.gov).



Evercel will host a conference call for shareholders on Monday, March 1 at 4:30 EST to discuss the transaction and Evercel’s FY21 financial results, which can be found at www.evercel.com. Dial in information will be available on Evercel’s website.