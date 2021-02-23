 

DGAP-News ENCAVIS AG increases green electricity production by 29% in 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
23.02.2021, 07:00  |  29   |   |   

DGAP-News: ENCAVIS AG / Key word(s): Development of Sales/Sustainability
ENCAVIS AG increases green electricity production by 29% in 2020

23.02.2021 / 07:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


Corporate News

Encavis AG increases green electricity production by 29% in 2020

Hamburg, February 23, 2021 SDAX-listed wind and solar farm operator Encavis AG (Prime Standard, ISIN: DE0006095003, ticker symbol: ECV) increased electricity generation from renewable energies by a significant 29% in 2020. Electricity production increased from around 2.66 terawatt hours (TWh) in the previous year to around 3.43 TWh in 2020, setting a new record.

The full-year effect of the acquisitions of further wind and solar parks was responsible for the strong increase. An effect that will be even stronger in the current fiscal year 2021 in particular, after the two Spanish large-scale PV projects Talayuela (300 MWp) and La Cabrera (200 MWp) will contribute green electricity for the first time in their full-year production in 2021.

Encavis makes a significant contribution to sustainable and climate-friendly energy supply through the generation of electricity from renewable sources. In 2020, the renewable energy generated by the Encavis Group through the use of photovoltaic and wind power alone avoided the emission of more than 1.25 million tons of CO2, which is harmful to the climate.

"Despite the relatively average weather conditions for solar and wind power in many parts of Europe in the past year, the high availability of our plants in contrast, have again enabled Encavis to make a record contribution of CO2 savings to the carbon footprint," Dr. Dierk Paskert, CEO of Encavis AG, affirmed the company's power production figures. "We will expand our portfolio internationally in line with our >>Fast Forward 2025 growth strategy and further improve our operational efficiency and performance to be able to report very good results in the future," Dr. Paskert underlined the Group's sustainable growth ambitions.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: +++ CAPITAL STAGE - Verdopplungskandidat +++
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News ENCAVIS AG increases green electricity production by 29% in 2020 DGAP-News: ENCAVIS AG / Key word(s): Development of Sales/Sustainability ENCAVIS AG increases green electricity production by 29% in 2020 23.02.2021 / 07:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Corporate News …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Advanced Blockchain AG hat eine Investition in Arweave getätigt
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTaps System der 3. Generation zur Herstellung von blauem ...
DGAP-News: Lakestar SPAC I: Erstes europäisches Tech-SPAC startet erfolgreich an der Frankfurter ...
DGAP-News: Lakestar SPAC I: First tech-focused SPAC in Europe successfully launches on the Frankfurt Stock ...
wallstreet: online capital AG: Migration der VW-Bank-Kunden erfolgreich abgeschlossen
DGAP-News: Eat Beyond Global Holdings integriert weiteres Unternehmen in sein Beteiligungsportfolio
DGAP-News: Linde Recognized by S&P Global in The Sustainability Yearbook 2021
DGAP-News: Delivery Hero SE: Ausgabe neuer Aktien unter bestehendem Aktienoptionsprogramm und Verkauf von ...
DGAP-News: United Lithium ergänzt das Management Board.
DGAP-News: asknet Solutions AG welcomes Digital Domain as new investor and strategic partner
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF THE AVAILABILITY OF A s155 PROPOSAL
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPCO GROUP - Full Year Results Announcement
DGAP-News: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: 2020 - Erfolgreichstes Geschäftsjahr der Firmengeschichte
AIXTRON: „NeuroSys' ist ein Zukunftscluster der BMBF-Initiative „Clusters4Future' / ...
DGAP-News: XPhyto Therapeutics Corp.: XPhyto European CE-IVD Application for 25-Minute COVID-19 RT-PCR Test
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Director/PDMR Shareholding
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTaps Moduleinheit der dritten Generation hat die Effizienz ...
DGAP-DD: TUI AG deutsch
DGAP-Adhoc: VARTA AG: VARTA AG kündigt hohe Dividende für 2020 an
Trade Republic Bank GmbH: TRADE REPUBLIC WIRD DEUTSCHLANDS GRÖSSTER ANBIETER KOSTENFREIER ETF- UND AKTIENSPARPLÄNE
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​PEPCO GROUP - Quarter 1 Trading Update
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON PEPCO GROUP
DGAP-News: EcoGraf schließt für schnelleren Bau einer australischen Anlage für Batterieanodenmaterial ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : SIHNV RESOLVES TO FILE APPLICATION FOR SUSPENSION OF ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT - AGREEMENT WITH DELOITTE AND ...
DGAP-News: EcoGraf beginnt mit Planungsarbeiten für Bau einer neuen Verarbeitungsanlage
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : DUTCH SUSPENSION OF PAYMENTS PROCEDURE OPENED FOR SIHNV
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF THE AVAILABILITY OF A s155 PROPOSAL
DGAP-News: Upco International Inc. Ankündig wichtiges Update UpcoPay und Upco Messenger
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : STEINHOFF RECEIVES SCHEME SANCTION ORDER AND ELECTS SOP FOR ...
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (54) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
07:00 Uhr
DGAP-News: ENCAVIS AG steigert Produktion grünen Stroms 2020 um 29% (deutsch)
07:00 Uhr
DGAP-News: ENCAVIS AG steigert Produktion grünen Stroms 2020 um 29%
19.02.21
DGAP-DD: ENCAVIS AG english
19.02.21
DGAP-DD: ENCAVIS AG deutsch
19.02.21
DGAP-DD: ENCAVIS AG deutsch
19.02.21
DGAP-DD: ENCAVIS AG english
18.02.21
INDEX-MONITOR: Porsche SE nach 20 Jahren zurück im MDax erwartet
11.02.21
Maydorns Meinung: Tilray, Clean Power Capitals, Ballard, Bitcoin, Northern Data, JinkoSolar, Encavis, Varta
08.02.21
Börse Stuttgart-News: Euwax Trends
08.02.21
DGAP-News: ENCAVIS AG unterstützt bedürftige Schulen, denen es durch die Corona-Krise an digitalen Lehrmaterialen fehlt (deutsch)

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
22.02.21
1.698
+++ CAPITAL STAGE - Verdopplungskandidat +++