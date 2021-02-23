 

DGAP-News flatexDEGIRO's record financial performance beats consensus 2020

DGAP-News: flatexDEGIRO AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results
flatexDEGIRO's record financial performance beats consensus 2020

23.02.2021 / 07:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Corporate News / Frankfurt/Main, 23. February 2021

flatexDEGIRO's record financial performance beats consensus 2020

- Preliminary financials for 2020 beat consensus estimates

- Revenues doubled to EUR 261 m (2019: EUR 132 m)

- Adjusted EBITDA triples to EUR 114 m (2019: EUR 38 m), resulting in 15 percentage point increase of the Adjusted EBITDA margin (44 %)

- Operating Cash flow more than tripled to EUR 141 m (2019: EUR 46 m)

Frankfurt/Main - flatexDEGIRO AG (WKN: FTG111, ISIN: DE000FTG1111, Ticker: FTK.GR), Europe's largest retail online broker, today published its preliminary figures for 2020, marking another record year for the company. A doubling of revenues and a disproportionate increase in EBITDA reflect the company's extremely encouraging performance for the year as well as its very strong operating leverage. With an operating cash flow of more than EUR 140 million in 2020, flatexDEGIRO demonstrates its massive potential to generate significant free cash flows to finance future growth.

At the end of 2020, the number of flatexDEGIRO customers amounted to 1.25 million, an organic increase of 55.8 percent compared to 0.80 million brokerage customers reported in the previous year (pro forma). Driven by strong organic customer growth and above average trading activity per customer, the number of trades executed via flatexDEGIRO's platforms have skyrocketed to 75.0 million in 2020, the highest number ever achieved by a European retail online broker (2019: 31.4 million, pro forma).

"We see a continued tremendous development of customer growth and trading activity. We are on an excellent track with our strategic priorities. In Germany, we will continue to expand our attractive customer offering around flatex-next in the coming months. In addition, we have great market share potential in our international markets with DEGIRO," said Frank Niehage, CEO of flatexDEGIRO, describing the company's immediate growth opportunities. "We feel very comfortable with the commercial guidance we have issued for the full year 2021."

