 

DGAP-Adhoc Rational AG - 2021 forecast: slight growth, EBIT margin expected to be at previous year's level

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
23.02.2021, 07:30  |  56   |   |   

DGAP-Ad-hoc: RATIONAL AG / Key word(s): Forecast
Rational AG - 2021 forecast: slight growth, EBIT margin expected to be at previous year's level

23-Feb-2021 / 07:30 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

RATIONAL AG / keyword(s): 2021 forecast
Landsberg am Lech, 23 February 2021

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Rational AG!
Long
Basispreis 736,27€
Hebel 13,55
Ask 0,58
Zum Produkt
Short
Basispreis 839,21€
Hebel 13,10
Ask 0,60
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

- Very difficult to provide an accurate forecast for 2021

- Slight growth expected

- EBIT margin expected to be at previous year's level

2021 forecast: slight growth, EBIT margin expected to be at previous year's level

Due to the extended protection measures in several countries to prevent the spread of coronavirus, RATIONAL is starting 2021 with caution. The unpredictability of easing or tightening restrictions is additionally unsettling many customers. The hotel and restaurant customer groups are especially hard hit by these effects.

In view of this development, the Executive Board of RATIONAL AG expects sales volumes and sales revenues to only grow slightly in 2021. The EBIT margin for the 2021 fiscal year is expected to be at the same level as the previous year.

In the medium to long term, however, the company's management continues to regard RATIONAL's economic and market situation as good. As the effects of coronavirus tail off and the numerous financial aid packages take effect, market conditions are likely to return to normal.

Details of the forecast for fiscal year 2021 will be published on 24 March 2021 at the annual results press conference. In addition, a telephone conference will be held in English in the afternoon of the same day.

 

Contact:

Rational Aktiengesellschaft

Stefan Arnold / Head of Investor Relations
Tel. +49 (0)8191 327-2209
Fax +49 (0)8191 327-72 2209

E-mail: ir@rational-online.com
www.rational-online.com

Editorial note:

The Rational Group is the global market and technology leader for thermal preparation of food in professional kitchens. Founded in 1973, the company employs around 2,200 people, over 1,200 of whom are in Germany. Rational was floated in the Prime Standard of the German stock market in 2000 and is currently represented in the MDAX.

The company's principal objective is to offer maximum customer benefit at all times. Rational is committed to the principle of sustainability, which is expressed in its corporate policies on environmental protection, leadership, job security and social responsibility. Numerous international awards bear witness to the high quality of the work done by Rational's employees year for year.

23-Feb-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English
Company: RATIONAL AG
Siegfried-Meister-Straße 1
86899 Landsberg am Lech
Germany
Phone: 0049 8191 327 2209
Fax: 0049 8191 327 722209
E-mail: ir@rational-online.com
Internet: www.rational-online.com
ISIN: DE0007010803
WKN: 701080
Indices: MDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1170142

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1170142  23-Feb-2021 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1170142&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreet

Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-Adhoc Rational AG - 2021 forecast: slight growth, EBIT margin expected to be at previous year's level DGAP-Ad-hoc: RATIONAL AG / Key word(s): Forecast Rational AG - 2021 forecast: slight growth, EBIT margin expected to be at previous year's level 23-Feb-2021 / 07:30 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Advanced Blockchain AG hat eine Investition in Arweave getätigt
DGAP-News: Lakestar SPAC I: Erstes europäisches Tech-SPAC startet erfolgreich an der Frankfurter ...
DGAP-News: Lakestar SPAC I: First tech-focused SPAC in Europe successfully launches on the Frankfurt Stock ...
DGAP-News: Eat Beyond Global Holdings integriert weiteres Unternehmen in sein Beteiligungsportfolio
wallstreet: online capital AG: Migration der VW-Bank-Kunden erfolgreich abgeschlossen
DGAP-News: Linde Recognized by S&P Global in The Sustainability Yearbook 2021
DGAP-News: Delivery Hero SE: Ausgabe neuer Aktien unter bestehendem Aktienoptionsprogramm und Verkauf von ...
DGAP-News: SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE:
DGAP-News: United Lithium ergänzt das Management Board.
DGAP-News: asknet Solutions AG welcomes Digital Domain as new investor and strategic partner
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPCO GROUP - Full Year Results Announcement
DGAP-News: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: 2020 - Erfolgreichstes Geschäftsjahr der Firmengeschichte
AIXTRON: „NeuroSys' ist ein Zukunftscluster der BMBF-Initiative „Clusters4Future' / ...
DGAP-News: XPhyto Therapeutics Corp.: XPhyto European CE-IVD Application for 25-Minute COVID-19 RT-PCR Test
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Director/PDMR Shareholding
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTaps Moduleinheit der dritten Generation hat die Effizienz ...
DGAP-DD: TUI AG deutsch
DGAP-Adhoc: VARTA AG: VARTA AG kündigt hohe Dividende für 2020 an
Trade Republic Bank GmbH: TRADE REPUBLIC WIRD DEUTSCHLANDS GRÖSSTER ANBIETER KOSTENFREIER ETF- UND AKTIENSPARPLÄNE
DGAP-News: VARTA AG: VARTA AG übertrifft Prognose, kündigt erstmals Dividende an und präsentiert neuen ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​PEPCO GROUP - Quarter 1 Trading Update
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON PEPCO GROUP
DGAP-News: EcoGraf schließt für schnelleren Bau einer australischen Anlage für Batterieanodenmaterial ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : SIHNV RESOLVES TO FILE APPLICATION FOR SUSPENSION OF ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT - AGREEMENT WITH DELOITTE AND ...
DGAP-News: EcoGraf beginnt mit Planungsarbeiten für Bau einer neuen Verarbeitungsanlage
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : DUTCH SUSPENSION OF PAYMENTS PROCEDURE OPENED FOR SIHNV
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF THE AVAILABILITY OF A s155 PROPOSAL
DGAP-News: Upco International Inc. Ankündig wichtiges Update UpcoPay und Upco Messenger
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : STEINHOFF RECEIVES SCHEME SANCTION ORDER AND ELECTS SOP FOR ...
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (54) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
07:58 Uhr
Rational bleibt für 2021 zurückhaltend - leichtes Umsatzplus erwartet
07:30 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: Rational AG - Prognose 2021: leichtes Umsatzwachstum, EBIT-Marge auf Vorjahresniveau erwartet (deutsch)
07:30 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: Rational AG - Prognose 2021: leichtes Umsatzwachstum, EBIT-Marge auf Vorjahresniveau erwartet
12.02.21
Jörg Walter wird neuer Finanzchef von Rational AG
12.02.21
Rational: Neuer Finanzvorstand kommt zum 1. März
12.02.21
DGAP-News: RATIONAL AG: Veränderung im Vorstand der RATIONAL AG (deutsch)
12.02.21
DGAP-News: RATIONAL AG: Veränderung im Vorstand der RATIONAL AG
12.02.21
DGAP-News: RATIONAL AG: Changes in the Executive Board of RATIONAL AG
09.02.21
SRH AlsterResearch AG Update: Rational AG - Weak results, challenging outlook
08.02.21
DGAP-Stimmrechte: RATIONAL AG (deutsch)

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
13.02.21
553
Rational AG - Wachstumswert par excellence