Rational AG - 2021 forecast: slight growth, EBIT margin expected to be at previous year's level

- Very difficult to provide an accurate forecast for 2021

- Slight growth expected

- EBIT margin expected to be at previous year's level

2021 forecast: slight growth, EBIT margin expected to be at previous year's level

Due to the extended protection measures in several countries to prevent the spread of coronavirus, RATIONAL is starting 2021 with caution. The unpredictability of easing or tightening restrictions is additionally unsettling many customers. The hotel and restaurant customer groups are especially hard hit by these effects.

In view of this development, the Executive Board of RATIONAL AG expects sales volumes and sales revenues to only grow slightly in 2021. The EBIT margin for the 2021 fiscal year is expected to be at the same level as the previous year.

In the medium to long term, however, the company's management continues to regard RATIONAL's economic and market situation as good. As the effects of coronavirus tail off and the numerous financial aid packages take effect, market conditions are likely to return to normal.

Details of the forecast for fiscal year 2021 will be published on 24 March 2021 at the annual results press conference. In addition, a telephone conference will be held in English in the afternoon of the same day.

The Rational Group is the global market and technology leader for thermal preparation of food in professional kitchens. Founded in 1973, the company employs around 2,200 people, over 1,200 of whom are in Germany. Rational was floated in the Prime Standard of the German stock market in 2000 and is currently represented in the MDAX.

The company's principal objective is to offer maximum customer benefit at all times. Rational is committed to the principle of sustainability, which is expressed in its corporate policies on environmental protection, leadership, job security and social responsibility. Numerous international awards bear witness to the high quality of the work done by Rational's employees year for year.

