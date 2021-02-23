INDUS Holding AG: INDUS publishes preliminary figures: Solid business performance in difficult COVID-19 year

Sales target reached at around EUR 1.56 billion

EBIT of approx. EUR 25 million supported by recovery at year-end

Strong operating cash flow

Bergisch Gladbach, 23 February 2021 - As had been expected, INDUS Holding AG's key figures for the 2020 financial year are impacted by the effects of the coronavirus pandemic. According to the preliminary, still unaudited figures, INDUS Holding AG generated sales of around EUR 1.56 billion in 2020. Although sales are down by 10.6% on the previous year's EUR 1.74 billion, INDUS is thus within the range specified in the forecast that was confirmed in the nine-month report (EUR 1.45 billion to EUR 1.6 billion). The decline in earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) to around EUR 25 million (previous year: EUR 117.9 million) was due in particular to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, but also to the structural upheaval in the automotive industry. In view of the positive operating performance in the fourth quarter, INDUS had raised its EBIT forecast on 26 January 2021 and adjusted it to the range of EUR 20 million to EUR 30 million.

Non-cash impairment losses on goodwill, property, plant and equipment and intangible assets totaling EUR 40.6 million were already recognized in the second and third quarters.

At EUR 174.4 million, preliminary operating cash flow exceeds the already high level of EUR 167.7 million reached in 2019. This is mainly attributable to the reduced working capital.

Unimpressed by the crisis, the Construction/Infrastructure segment once again achieved record results and, consequently, a record margin. In the Automotive Technology segment, the difficult structural situation in the sector - in addition to the effects of the pandemic - had a particularly negative impact on sales revenues and earnings. Non-cash impairments and one-time effects resulting from the "INTERIM SPRINT" set of measures implemented to optimize the INDUS portfolio also weighed on the margin. Following a massive market slump in the spring, the Engineering segment has been showing signs of recovery since the middle of the third quarter. In the Medical Engineering/Life Science segment, the first lockdown and - as expected to a somewhat minor extent - also the second one had an adverse effect on companies' sales opportunities. Sales in the Metals Technology segment came in at a good level. The measures implemented in the context of the beginning shutdown of BACHER AG reduced the operating result.