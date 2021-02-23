 

DGAP-News INDUS Holding AG: INDUS publishes preliminary figures: Solid business performance in difficult COVID-19 year

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
23.02.2021, 07:30  |  55   |   |   

DGAP-News: INDUS Holding AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results
INDUS Holding AG: INDUS publishes preliminary figures: Solid business performance in difficult COVID-19 year

23.02.2021 / 07:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

INDUS publishes preliminary figures: Solid business performance in difficult COVID-19 year

  • Sales target reached at around EUR 1.56 billion
  • EBIT of approx. EUR 25 million supported by recovery at year-end
  • Strong operating cash flow

Bergisch Gladbach, 23 February 2021 - As had been expected, INDUS Holding AG's key figures for the 2020 financial year are impacted by the effects of the coronavirus pandemic. According to the preliminary, still unaudited figures, INDUS Holding AG generated sales of around EUR 1.56 billion in 2020. Although sales are down by 10.6% on the previous year's EUR 1.74 billion, INDUS is thus within the range specified in the forecast that was confirmed in the nine-month report (EUR 1.45 billion to EUR 1.6 billion). The decline in earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) to around EUR 25 million (previous year: EUR 117.9 million) was due in particular to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, but also to the structural upheaval in the automotive industry. In view of the positive operating performance in the fourth quarter, INDUS had raised its EBIT forecast on 26 January 2021 and adjusted it to the range of EUR 20 million to EUR 30 million.

Non-cash impairment losses on goodwill, property, plant and equipment and intangible assets totaling EUR 40.6 million were already recognized in the second and third quarters.

At EUR 174.4 million, preliminary operating cash flow exceeds the already high level of EUR 167.7 million reached in 2019. This is mainly attributable to the reduced working capital.

Unimpressed by the crisis, the Construction/Infrastructure segment once again achieved record results and, consequently, a record margin. In the Automotive Technology segment, the difficult structural situation in the sector - in addition to the effects of the pandemic - had a particularly negative impact on sales revenues and earnings. Non-cash impairments and one-time effects resulting from the "INTERIM SPRINT" set of measures implemented to optimize the INDUS portfolio also weighed on the margin. Following a massive market slump in the spring, the Engineering segment has been showing signs of recovery since the middle of the third quarter. In the Medical Engineering/Life Science segment, the first lockdown and - as expected to a somewhat minor extent - also the second one had an adverse effect on companies' sales opportunities. Sales in the Metals Technology segment came in at a good level. The measures implemented in the context of the beginning shutdown of BACHER AG reduced the operating result.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: INDUS - Div. Rendite über 7 % - KGV von 5 - hoch interessant !
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News INDUS Holding AG: INDUS publishes preliminary figures: Solid business performance in difficult COVID-19 year DGAP-News: INDUS Holding AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results INDUS Holding AG: INDUS publishes preliminary figures: Solid business performance in difficult COVID-19 year 23.02.2021 / 07:30 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Advanced Blockchain AG hat eine Investition in Arweave getätigt
DGAP-News: Lakestar SPAC I: Erstes europäisches Tech-SPAC startet erfolgreich an der Frankfurter ...
DGAP-News: Lakestar SPAC I: First tech-focused SPAC in Europe successfully launches on the Frankfurt Stock ...
DGAP-News: Eat Beyond Global Holdings integriert weiteres Unternehmen in sein Beteiligungsportfolio
wallstreet: online capital AG: Migration der VW-Bank-Kunden erfolgreich abgeschlossen
DGAP-News: Linde Recognized by S&P Global in The Sustainability Yearbook 2021
DGAP-News: Delivery Hero SE: Ausgabe neuer Aktien unter bestehendem Aktienoptionsprogramm und Verkauf von ...
DGAP-News: SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE:
DGAP-News: United Lithium ergänzt das Management Board.
DGAP-News: asknet Solutions AG welcomes Digital Domain as new investor and strategic partner
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPCO GROUP - Full Year Results Announcement
DGAP-News: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: 2020 - Erfolgreichstes Geschäftsjahr der Firmengeschichte
AIXTRON: „NeuroSys' ist ein Zukunftscluster der BMBF-Initiative „Clusters4Future' / ...
DGAP-News: XPhyto Therapeutics Corp.: XPhyto European CE-IVD Application for 25-Minute COVID-19 RT-PCR Test
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Director/PDMR Shareholding
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTaps Moduleinheit der dritten Generation hat die Effizienz ...
DGAP-DD: TUI AG deutsch
DGAP-Adhoc: VARTA AG: VARTA AG kündigt hohe Dividende für 2020 an
Trade Republic Bank GmbH: TRADE REPUBLIC WIRD DEUTSCHLANDS GRÖSSTER ANBIETER KOSTENFREIER ETF- UND AKTIENSPARPLÄNE
DGAP-News: VARTA AG: VARTA AG übertrifft Prognose, kündigt erstmals Dividende an und präsentiert neuen ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​PEPCO GROUP - Quarter 1 Trading Update
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON PEPCO GROUP
DGAP-News: EcoGraf schließt für schnelleren Bau einer australischen Anlage für Batterieanodenmaterial ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : SIHNV RESOLVES TO FILE APPLICATION FOR SUSPENSION OF ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT - AGREEMENT WITH DELOITTE AND ...
DGAP-News: EcoGraf beginnt mit Planungsarbeiten für Bau einer neuen Verarbeitungsanlage
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : DUTCH SUSPENSION OF PAYMENTS PROCEDURE OPENED FOR SIHNV
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF THE AVAILABILITY OF A s155 PROPOSAL
DGAP-News: Upco International Inc. Ankündig wichtiges Update UpcoPay und Upco Messenger
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : STEINHOFF RECEIVES SCHEME SANCTION ORDER AND ELECTS SOP FOR ...
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (54) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
07:58 Uhr
Indus erreicht Ziele für das Gesamtjahr und bestätigt Mittelfrist-Prognose
07:30 Uhr
DGAP-News: INDUS Holding AG: Vorläufige Zahlen von INDUS: Solider Geschäftsverlauf in schwierigem Corona-Jahr (deutsch)
07:30 Uhr
DGAP-News: INDUS Holding AG: Vorläufige Zahlen von INDUS: Solider Geschäftsverlauf in schwierigem Corona-Jahr
22.02.21
DGAP-Stimmrechte: INDUS Holding AG (deutsch)
04.02.21
INDEPENDENT RESEARCH belässt INDUS HOLDING AG auf 'Hold'
28.01.21
WARBURG RESEARCH belässt INDUS HOLDING AG auf 'Hold'
26.01.21
Aktien Frankfurt Schluss: Dax erholt sich von schwachem Wochenstart
26.01.21
Aktien Frankfurt: Kräftige Kursgewinne nach schwachem Wochenauftakt
26.01.21
Indus: Gewinn für 2020 übertrifft Erwartungen
26.01.21
Aktien Frankfurt: Vortagesverluste fast abgehakt - Umfeld bleibt aber angespannt

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
18.02.21
1.685
INDUS - Div. Rendite über 7 % - KGV von 5 - hoch interessant !
06.01.21
4
INDUS Holding AG: Innovativ auch in Corona-Zeiten - 2020 erhalten fünf Unternehmen der INDUS-Gruppe