Exasol AG: Trading update for 2020 and outlook for 2021 23.02.2021

In the business year 2020, y-o-y ARR was up by 37% to EUR 24.1 million - in-line with management's guidance

33 new customers gained in 2020, total customer base at 195 at the end of 2020

Outlook for 2021: Exasol expects to increase the ARR by more than 45% compared to 2020

Nuremberg, Germany, 23 February 2021 - Exasol AG (ISIN DE000A0LR9G9), a global technology company providing a high-performance analytics database, gives an update on its unaudited revenue performance in the business year 2020, and provides its expectation for the business year 2021.

Exasol's key financial indicator, Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR), grew by 37% to EUR 24.1 million in the business year 2020, which is exactly in-line with the provided guidance for 2020. Group revenues stood at EUR 23.6 million (preliminary and unaudited) reflecting an increase of 9% compared to 2019. It should be noted that while Exasol also signed one-time license agreements with large enterprise customers in 2020 for a total license contract value of EUR 3.0 million, which are not included in the ARR calculation, the company continued to shift its business model towards a subscription-based business model with the corresponding impact on Group revenue performance.

In 2020 Exasol gained 33 new customers, including global brands, reaching a total customer base of 195 at the end of 2020.

After the successful IPO in late May 2020 and the subsequent capital increase in early December 2020, Exasol has entered a new phase of accelerated expansion to leverage its world leading technology for next generation high performance data analytics. The total number of employees increased from 154 at the end of June 2020 to 223 across its strategic geographies DACH, UK and U.S.A. at the end of December 2020.