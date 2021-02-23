Mrs Wildschutt brings a wealth of experience with 25 years working in social development and stakeholder management in the fields of social performance, community relations in mining operations, financial services and industry bodies focused on responsible mining.

ST HELIER, Jersey, Feb. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc (NYSE AMERICAN: CMCL; AIM: CMCL) (“Caledonia” or the “Company”) announces that Mrs Geralda Wildschutt has joined the Board of Directors of the Company as an independent Non-Executive Director with immediate effect.

Over the last five years she has been a consultant to Anglo American, Gold Fields, Ivanhoe Mines and South32 on a range of social performance areas, including social investment, ESG compliance, human rights and social impact assessments, strengthening of community trusts, capacity building and systems development.

Prior to this, Mrs Wildschutt held senior management roles in social performance and sustainability at a number of companies, including Gold Fields and Anglo American.

Mrs Wildschutt holds a Master of Business Administration from the Business School of the Netherlands, a Master of Education in Educational Psychology from the University of Cape Town and a Bachelor of Arts from the University of Western Cape.

Commenting on Mrs Wildschutt’s appointment, Mr Leigh Wilson, Caledonia's Chairman, said:

“I am delighted to welcome Geralda Wildschutt to Caledonia’s Board. She has significant experience of working in Africa, as well as in the fields of sustainability and community engagement which are both central to our vision of being a socially responsible business. Her expertise will prove invaluable and my fellow Board members and I very much look forward to working with her.”

Appendix 1 - Current and Previous Directorships of Mrs Wildschutt and other matters required to be notified in accordance with paragraph (g) of Schedule 2 to the AIM Rules