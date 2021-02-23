 

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc  Appointment of Independent Non-Executive Director

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
23.02.2021, 08:00  |  59   |   |   

ST HELIER, Jersey, Feb. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc (NYSE AMERICAN: CMCL; AIM: CMCL) (“Caledonia” or the “Company”) announces that Mrs Geralda Wildschutt has joined the Board of Directors of the Company as an independent Non-Executive Director with immediate effect.

Mrs Wildschutt brings a wealth of experience with 25 years working in social development and stakeholder management in the fields of social performance, community relations in mining operations, financial services and industry bodies focused on responsible mining.

Over the last five years she has been a consultant to Anglo American, Gold Fields, Ivanhoe Mines and South32 on a range of social performance areas, including social investment, ESG compliance, human rights and social impact assessments, strengthening of community trusts, capacity building and systems development.

Prior to this, Mrs Wildschutt held senior management roles in social performance and sustainability at a number of companies, including Gold Fields and Anglo American.

Mrs Wildschutt holds a Master of Business Administration from the Business School of the Netherlands, a Master of Education in Educational Psychology from the University of Cape Town and a Bachelor of Arts from the University of Western Cape.

Commenting on Mrs Wildschutt’s appointment, Mr Leigh Wilson, Caledonia's Chairman, said:

“I am delighted to welcome Geralda Wildschutt to Caledonia’s Board. She has significant experience of working in Africa, as well as in the fields of sustainability and community engagement which are both central to our vision of being a socially responsible business. Her expertise will prove invaluable and my fellow Board members and I very much look forward to working with her.”          

For further information please contact:

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc
Mark Learmonth
Camilla Horsfall
Tel: +44 1534 679 802
Tel: +44 7817 841793
WH Ireland
Adrian Hadden/James Sinclair-Ford
Tel: +44 20 7220 1751
Blytheweigh
Tim Blythe/Megan Ray
Tel: +44 207 138 3204
3PPB
Patrick Chidley
Paul Durham
Tel: +1 917 991 7701
Tel: +1 203 940 2538

Appendix 1 - Current and Previous Directorships of Mrs Wildschutt and other matters required to be notified in accordance with paragraph (g) of Schedule 2 to the AIM Rules

Seite 1 von 4


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc  Appointment of Independent Non-Executive Director ST HELIER, Jersey, Feb. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc (NYSE AMERICAN: CMCL; AIM: CMCL) (“Caledonia” or the “Company”) announces that Mrs Geralda Wildschutt has joined the Board of Directors of the Company as an …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
CytoDyn in Discussions with U.S. FDA, MHRA and Health Canada After Unblinding its CD12 Trial Data ...
Over CAD $100,000 of TAAT Ordered During First Weekend After E-Commerce Launch, TAAT Taste Explorer ...
Celsion Corporation Receives FDA Fast Track Designation for GEN-1 in Advanced Ovarian Cancer
Ebix Reaffirms Business Outlook for 2021 and Beyond
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Purchases Additional 60.7 Bitcoins for Netcoins Operational Float; Total ...
Kimberly Harriman Joins Plug Power Board of Directors
Adamis Pharmaceuticals Cleared to Proceed with Human Studies of Tempol for the Treatment of ...
FenixOro Identifies Potential Bulk Tonnage Exploration Target at Abriaqui
Blockchain Foundry Issues Compensation Options
Titel
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
CytoDyn in Discussions with U.S. FDA, MHRA and Health Canada After Unblinding its CD12 Trial Data ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. PowerTap’s 3rd Generation Unit Has Increased Efficiency and ...
Alpha Lithium Closes Oversubscribed $23,000,000 Bought Deal Offering
Monument implementiert Wertschöpfungsstrategie
ReWalk Robotics Announces $40.0 Million Private Placement Priced At-the-Market
How EHang Pioneers the Future of Urban Air Mobility
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Results
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin