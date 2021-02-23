 

Ruling by the European Court of Human Rights Received

Panevezio statybos trestas AB received the ruling by the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) rejecting the application of the Company regarding violations of the Convention for the Protection of Human Rights and Fundamental Freedoms (the Convention).

It should be recalled that the Company exercised the right of the legal person to turn to the ECHR for protection of business interests in application of the Convention. The infringements were related to the actions of the Lithuanian Administrative Courts including the excessive length of the court proceedings, refusal to provide access to the entire case file, refusal to turn to the Court of Justice of the European Union for a preliminary ruling, refusal to hear the case at the oral proceedings, etc. In the stage of preliminary proceedings, the ECHR stated that the facts set out in the application by the Company statement did not constitute sufficient grounds to suspect existence of violations of the Convention.

The process at the ECHR is an independent process. It has no effect on validity and enforcement of the ruling by the Supreme Administrative Court of Lithuania dated 3 June 2020 confirming the judgement by the Competition Council imposing a penalty in the amount of 8.5 mln. EUR on the Company. PST notes that it respects the court ruling, enforces and will keep on enforcing the valid court ruling and fulfilling obligations in respect of the penalty payment.


More information:
Managing Director
Egidijus Urbonas
Tel.: (+370 45) 505 503




18.02.21
Court Ruling
03.02.21
Information Received
03.02.21
PST Entrusted with Construction of New Shopping Centre Senukai in Vilnius