Sixt Leasing SE digitalises vehicle handover and return process

23.02.2021
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Sixt Leasing SE digitalises vehicle handover and return process

  • More efficiency and transparency
  • Recording and logging of all steps via smartphone app
  • Roll-out initially at the locations in Frankfurt, Berlin and Munich

Pullach, 23 February 2021 - Sixt Leasing SE, a leading provider in online direct sales of new vehicles in Germany as well as specialist in the management and full-service leasing of large fleets, is optimizing vehicle handover and return at its locations in Frankfurt-Egelsbach, Berlin-Adlershof and Munich-Eching. From now on, all logistics processes will be recorded digitally in the already launched SML software solution (Service Module Logistics): from the delivery of the new leased vehicle by truck and the handover to the corporate or private customer to the return and collection by the freight forwarder.

In the future, on-site employees will use a new smartphone app for this purpose, which they can use to determine the passages of risk as well as the exact equipment and condition of the vehicle. In the process, they create standardized, comprehensive photo logs. Thus, any transport damage can be recorded as soon as the new vehicle is delivered. The handover or return protocol is also signed using the app: customers simply sign on the smartphone of the employee responsible and receive the signed document by e-mail just a few minutes later.

All recorded data is transmitted automatically and in real time from the app (front-end) to Sixt Leasing's back-end system - and therefore does not need to be entered manually. This saves employees and customers even more time.

Josef Finauer, Managing Director Maintenance & Damage of Sixt Leasing SE: "Thanks to the digital recording of logistics processes, vehicle handover and return at our locations in Frankfurt, Berlin and Munich is now even more efficient and transparent. This benefits not only us as lessor, but also our customers in particular. The photo logs created with the smartphone build additional trust."

