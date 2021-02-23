 

Tikehau Capital Raises More Than €1 Billion for Private Equity Energy Transition Strategy

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
23.02.2021   

Regulatory News:

Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO), the global alternative asset management group, has completed fundraising for its T2 investment strategy focused on energy transition. This unique growth equity strategy attracted over €1 billion.

  • Tikehau Capital’s T2 Energy Transition investment strategy outperformed its original fundraising goals with over €1 billion raised1
  • T2 fund is one of the leading and largest global growth private equity vehicles singularly committed to enabling the transition towards a low-carbon economy and fighting global warming
  • T2 Energy Transition investment strategy has already invested €440 million in SMEs focused on clean energy generation, low-carbon mobility and energy efficiency
  • T2 fund portfolio companies have already provided goods and services that, over their lifetime, will avoid one million tons of CO2 from being emitted

Mathieu Chabran, co-founder of Tikehau Capital, declared:

“The purpose of our energy transition-focused platform is to make equity investments in profitable companies in this sector. We give these companies a major boost so that they can immediately reduce greenhouse gas emissions. In line with our commitment in terms of ESG and particularly with our intention to address the climate emergency, we decided to launch the first private equity fund on this scale to focus entirely on energy transition. Tikehau Capital committed €100 million of its own balance sheet to the fund. This close alignment of interest with our investors, whom I thank for the trust they have placed in us, has enabled us to attract a wide range of people wanting to invest in a strategy aimed at decarbonising our economy. This has made our initiative a real success. And this is just the start. We can meet the targets set by the Paris agreements in 2015 provided that we invest today in these companies that are transforming our economic system by moving us towards a decarbonised future.”

Emmanuel Laillier, Head of Private Equity at Tikehau Capital, added:

“Investors’ enthusiasm for this fund shows the appeal of our energy transition-focused private equity platform. We launched the platform in 2018 with the ambitious objective of raising between 750 million euros and 1 billion euros, which we have now far exceeded. Our success also highlights the need to strengthen companies’ equity bases to move faster with energy transition. This is an outstanding performance for a first generation of funds dedicated to energy transition. I would like to congratulate the Tikehau Capital team for this achievement. Together, we want to support the growth of European SMEs in a sector that is playing a crucial role in addressing the climate emergency.”

Wertpapier


