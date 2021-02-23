Tikehau Capital Raises More Than €1 Billion for Private Equity Energy Transition Strategy

“The purpose of our energy transition-focused platform is to make equity investments in profitable companies in this sector. We give these companies a major boost so that they can immediately reduce greenhouse gas emissions. In line with our commitment in terms of ESG and particularly with our intention to address the climate emergency, we decided to launch the first private equity fund on this scale to focus entirely on energy transition. Tikehau Capital committed €100 million of its own balance sheet to the fund. This close alignment of interest with our investors, whom I thank for the trust they have placed in us, has enabled us to attract a wide range of people wanting to invest in a strategy aimed at decarbonising our economy. This has made our initiative a real success. And this is just the start. We can meet the targets set by the Paris agreements in 2015 provided that we invest today in these companies that are transforming our economic system by moving us towards a decarbonised future.”

Emmanuel Laillier, Head of Private Equity at Tikehau Capital, added:

“Investors’ enthusiasm for this fund shows the appeal of our energy transition-focused private equity platform. We launched the platform in 2018 with the ambitious objective of raising between 750 million euros and 1 billion euros, which we have now far exceeded. Our success also highlights the need to strengthen companies’ equity bases to move faster with energy transition. This is an outstanding performance for a first generation of funds dedicated to energy transition. I would like to congratulate the Tikehau Capital team for this achievement. Together, we want to support the growth of European SMEs in a sector that is playing a crucial role in addressing the climate emergency.”