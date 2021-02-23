€350,000,000 0.75 per cent. Notes due 24 June 2021

Common code: 143803295

ISIN code: FR0013185444

Reference is made to the €350,000,000 0.75 per cent. Notes due 24 June 2021 issued by Christian Dior on 24 June 2016 (the “Notes”) and governed by the terms and conditions set forth in the prospectus dated 22 June 2016 (the “Terms and Conditions”).

All capitalised terms used herein and not defined shall have the meaning assigned to such terms in the Terms and Conditions.

Pursuant to Condition 4(d) (Residual Maturity Call Option) of the Terms and Conditions, Christian Dior hereby gives notice to the Noteholders of the redemption of the outstanding Notes, in whole, at their principal amount together with interest accrued to but excluding the date of redemption, as follows:

1. the redemption date for the Notes will be 24 March 2021 (the “Redemption Date”);

2. the total principal amount of the Notes being redeemed is €350,000,000. The aggregate amount of accrued and unpaid interest payable on the Redemption Date for all of the Notes shall be €1,963,356.16. Noteholders are advised to inform themselves on the specific conditions relating to redemption and interest calculation provided for in the Terms and Conditions;

3. The Fiscal Agent and Paying Agent is Société Générale Securities Services, 32, rue du Champ de Tir, CS 30812, 44308 Nantes Cedex 3, France;

4. Payment of principal amount and interest in respect of the Notes on the Redemption Date shall be made for the benefit of the Noteholders to the Account Holders (including Euroclear France, Euroclear and Clearstream, Luxembourg) and such payment so made to the relevant Account Holders shall discharge the liability of the Issuer under the Notes to the extent of the sums so paid.

No representation is being made as to the correctness or accuracy of the Common code number or ISIN code number referred to in this redemption notice.

