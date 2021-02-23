Ignitis Group to present full-year 2020 results and Strategic Plan
Ignitis Group to present full-year 2020 results and 2021-2024 Strategic Plan on 2 March
Ignitis Group will release its full-year 2020 results as well as 2021-2024 Strategic Plan on 26 February 2021. It will be followed by an earnings call for investors and analysts at 11:00 a.m. EET (GMT +2) on 2 March 2021.
To join the earnings call please register at: www.ignitisevents.lt
Questions can be directed in advance to Company’s IR, when registering for the earnings call or live during the call.
Presentation slides will be available prior to the conference call:
https://ignitisgrupe.lt/en/reports-and-presentations
The annual report as well as a strategic plan will be available for download at:
https://ignitisgrupe.lt/en/reports-and-presentations
For additional information, please contact:
Communications
Artūras Ketlerius
+370 620 76076
arturas.ketlerius@ignitis.lt
Investor Relations
Ainė Riffel-Grinkevičienė
+370 643 14925
aine.riffel@ignitis.lt
