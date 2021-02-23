Ignitis Group to present full-year 2020 results and Strategic Plan

Ignitis Group to present full-year 2020 results and 2021-2024 Strategic Plan on 2 March

Ignitis Group will release its full-year 2020 results as well as 2021-2024 Strategic Plan on 26 February 2021. It will be followed by an earnings call for investors and analysts at 11:00 a.m. EET (GMT +2) on 2 March 2021.

To join the earnings call please register at: www.ignitisevents.lt