 

Radview Software completes financing round, Accelerates Development of New Product Line and Expands Marketing Activities

Rosh Ha'ain, Israel, Feb. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Radview Software Ltd. (“Radview” or the “Company”;  OTC Pink: RDVWF), a leading provider of enterprise-grade performance and load testing solutions, announced today that it had closed a financing round from a consortium of investors.

The funds will be used to boost the Company’s marketing and business development activities, expand its product line, and solidify its technological leadership.

Avraam Fried, who led the financing round and joined the Company’s Board of Directors, noted: "We have identified in Radview a unique combination of superior proven technology and rare domain expertise. We believe that the financing shall allow Radview to expand its business and capitalize on the currently favorable market conditions.”

Eyal Shalom, Radview’s CEO, added: “We are delighted to have won the confidence and support of our new investors.
The investment enables us to launch a more aggressive go-to-market plan and to solidify our technological leadership further as we work towards making Radview, the leading load and performance testing company.”

Radview Software (OTC Pink: RDVWF) is a leading provider of enterprise-grade performance and load testing solutions that enable organizations to achieve the level of performance essential for business success today.

Leveraging its innovative and reliable WebLOAD performance testing platform, Radview empowers hundreds of Enterprises and SMBs with faster time-to-market of websites and web applications.   

The platform offers increased speed in scripts and tests development, analysis, and performance validation, with top notch reliability, underlined by world-class support of performance experts.

The company has offices in the US, EMEA, and an expanding global network of distributors and partners.

For more information about Radview Software and its products, visit www.radview.com
Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements that reflect management’s current views concerning future events, technical, operational, and financial performance of Radview. These forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the control of Radview. These statements are not guarantees of results and should not be considered as an indication of future activity or future performance. Radview undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any such forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statements may be based, or that may affect the likelihood that actual results will differ from those outlined in the forward-looking statements.  

For more information:
Liron Klein, CFO
lirone@radview.com




