Notice for the Annual General Meeting of Novo Nordisk A/S

Bagsværd, Denmark, 23 February 2021 – The Annual General Meeting of Novo Nordisk A/S will be held on: Thursday 25 March 2021 at 14:00 (CET)

Due to COVID-19, the Annual General Meeting is held as a fully virtual meeting and shareholders will not be able to be physically present at the meeting. Instead, shareholders will be able to participate via an IT application and we encourage shareholders to exercise their rights by submitting proxies or votes by correspondence in advance of the Annual General Meeting.

Also, Novo Nordisk offers the possibility of viewing the Annual General Meeting via live webcast on Novo Nordisk’s website.

Please refer to the notice for further information.

The notice for the Annual General Meeting, including Appendix: Candidates for the Board of Directors, is enclosed.

BOARD OF DIRECTORS
All board members elected by the Annual General Meeting are up for election. Brian Daniels and Liz Hewitt have decided not to seek re-election.

The Board of Directors proposes re-election of the following board members elected by the Annual General Meeting: Helge Lund (chair), Jeppe Christiansen (vice-chair), Laurence Debroux, Andreas Fibig, Sylvie Grégoire, Kasim Kutay and Martin Mackay.

The Board of Directors proposes the election of Henrik Poulsen as a new member of the Board. Mr Poulsen served as CEO and president of the renewable energy company Ørsted A/S, Denmark, in the period 2012-2020. Prior to that Mr Poulsen was CEO and president of the telecommunication company TDC A/S, Denmark. From 2007-2008 Mr Poulsen served as operating executive of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. in the UK preceded by executive roles with the LEGO group, Denmark, in the period 1999-2006. The Board of Directors proposes the election of Henrik Poulsen to the Board of Directors primarily because of his extensive executive and board experience in large international companies, significant financial knowledge and in-depth knowledge of strategy, transformation, innovation, and mergers and acquisitions.

Novo Nordisk is a leading global healthcare company, founded in 1923 and headquartered in Denmark. Our purpose is to drive change to defeat diabetes and other serious chronic diseases such as obesity and rare blood and endocrine disorders. We do so by pioneering scientific breakthroughs, expanding access to our medicines and working to prevent and ultimately cure disease. Novo Nordisk employs about 45,000 people in 80 countries and markets its products in around 170 countries. Novo Nordisk's B shares are listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (Novo-B). Its ADRs are listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NVO). For more information, visit novonordisk.com, Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube.

Further information

Media:    
Mette Kruse Danielsen +45 3079 3883 mkd@novonordisk.com
Michael Bachner (US) +1 609 664 7308 mzyb@novonordisk.com
     
Investors:    
Daniel Muusmann Bohsen +45 3075 2175 dabo@novonordisk.com
Valdemar Borum Svarrer +45 3079 0301 jvls@novonordisk.com
Ann Søndermølle Rendbæk +45 3075 2253 arnd@novonordisk.com
Mark Joseph Root +45 3079 4211 mjhr@novonordisk.com
Kristoffer Due Berg (US) +1 609 235 2989 krdb@novonordisk.com

Company announcement No 15 / 2021

Attachment




Wertpapier


Community

