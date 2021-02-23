RenalytixAI to announce Financial Results for six and three months ended December 31, 2020
NEW YORK, Feb. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Renalytix AI plc (LSE: RENX) (NASDAQ: RNLX) (“RenalytixAI” or the “Company”), the artificial intelligence-enabled in
vitro diagnostics company, focused on optimizing clinical management of kidney disease to drive improved patient outcomes and advance value-based care, announces that it will report its financial
results for the six and three months ended December 31, 2020 on Tuesday, March 2, 2021.
Analyst conference call
The Company will hold an analyst conference call at 8:30 a.m. (EST) / 1:30 p.m. (GMT) p.m. on Tuesday, March 2, 2021. James McCullough, CEO and O. James Sterling, CFO will discuss the financial results and provide a corporate update.
Conference Call Details
US/CANADA Participant Toll-Free Dial-In Number: (833) 614-1551
US/CANADA Participant International Dial-In Number: (914) 987-7290
United Kingdom Dial-In Number: 08000 288 438
United Kingdom, London Dial-In Number: 020 3107 0289
Conference ID: 8982902
Webcast Registration link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/vmhxbo58
For further information, please contact:
Walbrook PR Limited
Paul McManus / Lianne Cawthorne
Tel: 020 7933 8780 or renalytix@walbrookpr.com
Mob: 07980 541 893 / 07584 391 303
Gilmartin Group
Carrie Mendivil / Mary Kate McDonough
investors@renalytixai.com
415-937-5405
About Kidney Disease
Kidney disease is now recognized as a public health epidemic affecting over 850 million people globally. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimates that 15% of US adults, or 37 million people, currently have chronic kidney disease (CKD). Further, the CDC reports that 9 out of 10 adults with CKD do not know they have it and 1 out of 2 people with very low kidney function who are not on dialysis do not know they have CKD*. Kidney disease is referred to as a "silent killer" because it often has no symptoms and can go undetected until a very advanced stage. Each year kidney disease kills more people than breast and prostate cancer. Every day, 13 patients in the United States die while waiting for a kidney transplant.
