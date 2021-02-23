Shopify Prices Offering of Class A Subordinate Voting Shares

Shopify has granted the Underwriters (as defined below) an over-allotment option to purchase up to an additional 177,000 Class A subordinate voting shares to be sold pursuant to the Offering (the “Over-Allotment Option”). The Over-Allotment Option is exercisable for a period of 30 days from the date of the final prospectus supplement relating to the Offering.

Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)(TSX:SHOP) (“Shopify”) today announced the pricing of its previously announced public offering of 1,180,000 Class A subordinate voting shares (the “Offered Shares”) at a price to the public of US$1,315 per share (the “Offering”). The gross proceeds from the Offering, before underwriting discounts and offering costs, are expected to be US$1,551,700,000.

Shopify expects to use the net proceeds from the Offering to strengthen its balance sheet, providing flexibility to fund its growth strategies.

Closing of the Offering is subject to a number of closing conditions, including the listing of the Offered Shares on the NYSE and the TSX, and any required approvals of each exchange, and is expected to occur on or about February 25, 2021. The Offering is being led by Citigroup, Credit Suisse and Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC (the “Underwriters”).

No securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved the contents of this news release. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any province, state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such province, state or jurisdiction.

Shopify has filed a preliminary prospectus supplement for the Offering, and will file a final prospectus supplement, to its short form base shelf prospectus dated August 6, 2020 (the “Base Shelf Prospectus”) with the securities regulatory authorities in each of the provinces and territories of Canada except Québec. The preliminary prospectus supplement has also been filed, and the final prospectus supplement will be filed, with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) as a supplement to Shopify’s registration statement on Form F-10 (the “Registration Statement”) under the U.S./Canada Multijurisdictional Disclosure System. The prospectus supplement, the Base Shelf Prospectus and the Registration Statement contain important detailed information about the Offering. A copy of the Canadian prospectus supplement and the Base Shelf Prospectus can be found on SEDAR at www.sedar.com, and a copy of the U.S. prospectus supplement and the Registration Statement can be found on EDGAR at www.sec.gov. Copies of these documents may also be obtained from Citigroup, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, Telephone: 1-800-831-9146; Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, Eleven Madison Avenue, 3rd floor, New York, NY 10010, Telephone: 1-800-221-1037 or e-mail: usa.prospectus@credit-suisse.com; Credit Suisse Securities (Canada), Inc., Attention: Olivier Demet, 1 First Canadian Place, Suite 2900, Toronto, Ontario M5X 1C9, Telephone: 416-352-4749 or e-mail: olivier.demet@credit-suisse.com; or Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attn: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, telephone: 866-471-2526, facsimile: 212-902-9316 or email: prospectusny@ny.email.gs.com. Prospective investors should read the final prospectus supplement, the Base Shelf Prospectus and the Registration Statement before making an investment decision.