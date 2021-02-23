 

Quuppa Intelligent Locating System Recognized as "Visionary" by Gartner

This marks the fourth consecutive year Quuppa is included in Gartner's Magic Quadrant

WASHINGTON, Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Quuppa, creator of the most accurate and reliable positioning platform in the world, has been named a "visionary" by Gartner, Inc. in its new Magic Quadrant for Indoor Location Services1. This is the second consecutive year for Quuppa to be recognized as a visionary in this report.

The Quuppa Intelligent Locating System is a one-size-fits-all technology platform for location-based services and applications across several vertical markets. The location accuracy, low latency and reliability of the Quuppa system make it optimal for critical use cases, including collision avoidance, social distancing and hand hygiene compliance.  

The COVID-19 pandemic has increased the demand for location-based technologies broadly as companies try to find new ways to safely reopen factories, construction sites, sports stadiums and offices. Quuppa can help to combat the spread of the virus through its applications for social distancing, contact tracing and process monitoring, while successfully addressing real business needs such as improving production and operational efficiencies across many different sectors.

Quuppa serves clients around the world through a large ecosystem of partners. As was noted by the report, Quuppa has continued to grow this ecosystem, adding both new hardware and software partners that provide a whole range of added value to the Quuppa system. For example a range of tags, sensors and other wearables as well as middleware applications for different industry verticals. 

"It's an honor to once again be recognized as an industry visionary and exciting to see our direction moving closer to the top right leader quadrant," said Quuppa CEO Kimmo Kalliola. "The industry is forecasted for double-digit annual growth and we are continuing to expand and refine our offerings to meet these growing and changing needs."

Here is a link to the full report: https://www.gartner.com/document/3996898?ref=solrResearch&refval=277458997

[1] Gartner, "Magic Quadrant for Indoor Locations Services, Global," [Enter Author(s) Name(s)], [Enter Publication Date]

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, express or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Quuppa

Quuppa is a leading technology provider for real-time locating systems (RTLS) and indoor positioning systems (IPS). The company was established in 2012 by a team of experienced engineers and scientists as a spin-off from Nokia Research Center and has since successfully commercialised its offering, creating a complete product platform: the Quuppa Intelligent Locating System, a one-size-fits-all technology platform for location-based services and applications. Our platform offers companies a complete software suite of tools for planning, simulating and commissioning projects, that can be used as a solid and scalable foundation for building various location-based solutions. The open API makes it fast and easy to take the platform into use. To date, the Quuppa Ecosystem has more than 200 partners around the world who use Quuppa's open, versatile and reliable positioning platform to deliver accurate, real-time and cost-effective location solutions to companies in a range of industries, including manufacturing and logistics, retail, healthcare, sports, law enforcement and security. For more information, please seequuppa.com.

Quuppa Intelligent Locating System Recognized as "Visionary" by Gartner This marks the fourth consecutive year Quuppa is included in Gartner's Magic Quadrant WASHINGTON, Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Quuppa, creator of the most accurate and reliable positioning platform in the world, has been named a "visionary" by …

