 

PST Signed 21.083 mln. Eur Value Contract for Construction of Lazdynai Swimming Pool

After winning the public tender Panevezio statybos trestas AB (PST) was awarded and signed the contract with the Vilnius City Municipality for construction of the Lazdynai Swimming Pool. The total value of the contract reaches 21.083 mln. Euros (incl. VAT). The construction activities of the swimming pool will be resumed in the nearest future and completed by the beginning of 2022.

The Lazdynai Multifunctional Wellness Centre will have two modern 50 and 25 meter long swimming pools with the seats for 1,200 spectators near them. The centre will also have training gyms, sauna areas, modern showers and changing rooms for visitors. Next to the building, there will be a parking lot for 105 cars, and the renewed surrounding infrastructure and public spaces.

Reconstruction of the Lazdynai Swimming Pool had been started back in 2017, however in 2019  it was suspended after the previous contractor had ceased its operations. Last year in December the Vilnius City Municipality announced the public tender for a new contractor.


More information:
Managing Director
Egidijus Urbonas
Tel.: (+370 45) 505 503




