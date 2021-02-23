 

Umicore - Acquisition of own shares

On the basis of Article 207 of the Royal Decree of 30 January 2001, as amended on 22 December 2016, implementing the Belgian Companies Code, Umicore announces the following share buy-back transactions on the regulated market Euronext Brussels.

Date of acquisition Number of shares % of total shares Average price (€) Highest price (€) Lowest price (€)
18/02/2021 80,000 0.032% 46.58 47.49 46.15
19/02/2021 50,000 0.020% 47.70 48.15 46.40
Total for the week 130,000 0.053% 47.01 48.15 46.15
Total in 2021 130,000 0.053% 47.01 48.15 46.15

All details related to the acquisition of own shares by Umicore can be found here.


For more information

Investor Relations

Saskia Dheedene                                                             saskia.dheedene@eu.umicore.com

Eva Behaeghe              +32 2 227 70 68                                     eva.behaeghe@umicore.com

Aurélie Bultynck           +32 2 227 74 34                                       aurelie.bultynck@umicore.com




Wertpapier


