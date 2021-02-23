 

Ynvisible & SpotSee Announce Collaboration to Bring New Temperature Indication Solutions To Market

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
23.02.2021, 09:00  |  89   |   |   

Ynvisible Interactive Inc. (the "Company" or "Ynvisible") (TSX-V: YNV, FSE: 1XNA, OTCQB: YNVYF) announces its first customer collaboration to bring new temperature indication solutions to market with SpotSee, the global leader in shock, vibration and temperature monitoring through low-cost connectivity and data. Both companies are partners in the CHARISMA project, funded by The European Union, Horizon 2020 Marie Skłodowska-Curie Actions program.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210223005158/en/

TEMPSAFE Electrocard (Photo: Business Wire)

TEMPSAFE Electrocard (Photo: Business Wire)

"The global demand for temperature tracking and indicators is increasing and has been further highlighted with the global impacts of COVID-19. SpotSee is a global leader at providing solutions to deter, detect and diagnose adverse conditions in supply chain and operations through our wide range of smart-label solutions. We're looking forward to expanding our solutions offering." says Tony Fonk, CEO SpotSee.

Cold-chain and temperature-controlled shipment for monitoring the storage of goods such as blood bags, premium foods, biomaterials, and medicines use temperature indication smart-label solutions. Ynvisible's displays are integrated into those smart-labels and then applied on the surface of or inside logistics packaging, allowing users to observe signals with their naked eye.

"Our collaboration will help us realize real synergies between SpotSee's expertise and leadership in the cold-chain and monitoring supply chain and Ynvisible's ultra-low power, thin and flexible display technology." Says Michael Robinson, CEO Ynvisible Interactive. "Through our Roll-to-Roll manufacturing capability, technology know-how, and networks, we make it easy for our customers to unlock revenue-enhancing opportunities.

The CHARISMA project is co-ordinated by the Institute of Organic Chemistry, Vienna University (Austria), includes Universidade Nova de Lisboa (Portugal), Tampere University (Finland), plus other partner companies, Science Made Simple, Packdesign ID Oy, and Trelic Oy.

ABOUT SPOTSEE

SpotSee is an internet of things end-to-end solution provider that enables customers to spot damage in their operations and see it in real time. SpotSee's mission is to help customers deter, detect and diagnose changing conditions and deliver that data to customers' fingertips from anywhere in the world. SpotSee devices monitor shock, vibration, temperature and other environmental conditions through its market-leading brands such as ShockWatch, ShockLog, SpotBot, OpsWatch, WarmMark, Thermax, TempSafe, TMC Hallcrest and LCR Hallcrest. The company has a global network of over 1,800 sales and technical service partners in 62 countries. SpotSee is headquartered in Dallas, Texas, with operations in Brazil, Netherlands, United Kingdom, China, Mexico, Illinois, and Texas. For more information, visit www.spotsee.io

Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: Ynvisible, wird das was?
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Ynvisible & SpotSee Announce Collaboration to Bring New Temperature Indication Solutions To Market Ynvisible Interactive Inc. (the "Company" or "Ynvisible") (TSX-V: YNV, FSE: 1XNA, OTCQB: YNVYF) announces its first customer collaboration to bring new temperature indication solutions to market with SpotSee, the global leader in shock, vibration …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BevCanna Closes Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
EBIX ALERT– Shareholder Rights Firm Labaton Sucharow is Investigating EBIX INC. (NASDAQ: EBIX) for Potential Securities Violations and Breach of Fiduciary Duty
AMC Theatres' Statement on the Reopening of Movie Theatres in New York City
Coeur Mining, Inc. Announces Cash Tender Offer for its Outstanding 5.875% Senior Notes Due 2024
EBIX ALERT– Shareholder Rights Firm Labaton Sucharow is Investigating EBIX INC. (NASDAQ: EBIX) for Potential Securities Violations and Breach of Fiduciary Duty
EH CLASS ACTION NOTICE: The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Files Securities Fraud Lawsuit Against EHang Holdings Limited (EH)
Mastercard and ACI Worldwide Announce First Real-Time Payments Infrastructure Collaboration with ...
Xos, a Leading Commercial Electric Vehicle OEM, to Become Publicly Traded on Nasdaq Through Merger ...
The Walt Disney Company to Participate in the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and ...
Bristol Myers Squibb and Celgene Issue Notices of Redemption and Partial Redemption of Certain of ...
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
BevCanna Closes Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Hecla Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-year 2020 Results
bluebird bio Announces Temporary Suspension on Phase 1/2 and Phase 3 Studies of LentiGlobin Gene ...
Tilray, Inc. Reports 2020 Full Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter Results
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of Ebix, ...
Cresco Labs Closes Acquisition of Verdant Creations’ Four Dispensaries, Reaches Maximum Retail ...
Palantir and Akin Gump Collaborate on Legal Digital Service Platform
Aruba Expands Roster of Easy-to-Deploy Workplace Safety Solutions
Li-Cycle, North America’s Largest Lithium-Ion Battery Resource Recycling Company, to List on NYSE ...
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09:00 Uhr
Ynvisible und SpotSee beginnen Zusammenarbeit, um neue Temperaturanzeigelösungen auf den Markt zu bringen
05.02.21
Ynvisible Interactive Inc. stärkt seine Wachstumsstrategie mit Ernennung von Ramin Heydarpour zum Chairman of the Board
04.02.21
Ynvisible Interactive Inc. Announces Appointment of Ramin Heydarpour as Chairman of the Board, Reinforcing Its Growth Strategy
02.02.21
Ynvisible Interactive Inc. gibt die Ausübung von Optionsscheinen für einen Erlös von USD 4,4 Mio. bekannt
02.02.21
Ynvisible Interactive Inc. Announces Exercise of Warrants for Proceeds of $4.4 Million
28.01.21
Tesla, Apple, Facebook, Microsoft, Gamestop, Varta, JinkoSolar, Ynvisible - Maydorns Meinung

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
09:45 Uhr
508
Ynvisible, wird das was?