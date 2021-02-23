Ynvisible & SpotSee Announce Collaboration to Bring New Temperature Indication Solutions To Market

Ynvisible Interactive Inc. (the "Company" or "Ynvisible") (TSX-V: YNV, FSE: 1XNA, OTCQB: YNVYF) announces its first customer collaboration to bring new temperature indication solutions to market with SpotSee, the global leader in shock, vibration and temperature monitoring through low-cost connectivity and data. Both companies are partners in the CHARISMA project, funded by The European Union, Horizon 2020 Marie Skłodowska-Curie Actions program.

"The global demand for temperature tracking and indicators is increasing and has been further highlighted with the global impacts of COVID-19. SpotSee is a global leader at providing solutions to deter, detect and diagnose adverse conditions in supply chain and operations through our wide range of smart-label solutions. We're looking forward to expanding our solutions offering." says Tony Fonk, CEO SpotSee.

Cold-chain and temperature-controlled shipment for monitoring the storage of goods such as blood bags, premium foods, biomaterials, and medicines use temperature indication smart-label solutions. Ynvisible's displays are integrated into those smart-labels and then applied on the surface of or inside logistics packaging, allowing users to observe signals with their naked eye.

"Our collaboration will help us realize real synergies between SpotSee's expertise and leadership in the cold-chain and monitoring supply chain and Ynvisible's ultra-low power, thin and flexible display technology." Says Michael Robinson, CEO Ynvisible Interactive. "Through our Roll-to-Roll manufacturing capability, technology know-how, and networks, we make it easy for our customers to unlock revenue-enhancing opportunities.

The CHARISMA project is co-ordinated by the Institute of Organic Chemistry, Vienna University (Austria), includes Universidade Nova de Lisboa (Portugal), Tampere University (Finland), plus other partner companies, Science Made Simple, Packdesign ID Oy, and Trelic Oy.

ABOUT SPOTSEE

SpotSee is an internet of things end-to-end solution provider that enables customers to spot damage in their operations and see it in real time. SpotSee's mission is to help customers deter, detect and diagnose changing conditions and deliver that data to customers' fingertips from anywhere in the world. SpotSee devices monitor shock, vibration, temperature and other environmental conditions through its market-leading brands such as ShockWatch, ShockLog, SpotBot, OpsWatch, WarmMark, Thermax, TempSafe, TMC Hallcrest and LCR Hallcrest. The company has a global network of over 1,800 sales and technical service partners in 62 countries. SpotSee is headquartered in Dallas, Texas, with operations in Brazil, Netherlands, United Kingdom, China, Mexico, Illinois, and Texas. For more information, visit www.spotsee.io