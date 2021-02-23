 

UCB and Microsoft Expand Collaboration to Accelerate Drug Discovery and Development

Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
23.02.2021, 09:15  |  68   |   |   

Brussels and Atlanta (ots/PRNewswire) -

- Through this collaboration with Microsoft, UCB seeks to discover and develop
medicines faster for people living with severe diseases in immunology and
neurology
- Microsoft will provide AI technology and applied scientists to work alongside
UCB's scientists and data specialists, aiming to allow UCB to discover new
correlations and patterns critical to finding new and highly individualized
medicines

UCB and Microsoft have announced a new multi-year, strategic collaboration to
combine Microsoft's computational services, cloud, and artificial intelligence
(AI) with UCB's drug discovery and development capabilities. As several drug
discovery activities require the analysis of high-dimensional data sets or
multi-modal unstructured information , Microsoft's platform can support UCB's
scientists, including its data scientists, to discover new medicines in a more
efficient and innovative way.

The collaboration builds on the work UCB and Microsoft have already embarked on
around COVID-19. As part of the COVID Moonshot project (https://www.ucb.com/our-
science/magazine/detail/article/COVID-19-How-AI-partnership-is-helping-our-searc
h-for-new-therapies) , UCB's medicinal and computational chemists contributed
compound designs to this worldwide open-science project to create an orally
bioavailable anti-viral for COVID-19 - with the most potent series of compounds
coming from UCB designs.

This combination of cutting-edge science, computing power, and AI algorithms
aims to significantly accelerate the iteration cycles required to explore a vast
chemical space to test many hypotheses and identify more effective molecules.
The collaboration plans to extend this model and identify other areas where
computing power, AI, and science can accelerate the development of life changing
therapies for people living with severe diseases in immunology and neurology.
The work will augment UCB's scientists, subject matter experts and research
partners across every part of the drug discovery and delivery value chain by
harnessing diverse research information and AI models alongside human expertise
and creativity.

"We are delighted to be collaborating with Microsoft to uncover new insights to
better understand a patient's condition, as well as the science, and to enable
an enhanced patient experience," said Jean-Christophe Tellier, CEO of UCB. "By
amplifying the power of scientific innovation through digital transformation, we
hope to have a better understanding of what makes a patient's journey unique so
that we can provide personalized and differentiated medicine in a sustainable
way."

UCB and Microsoft will explore how to combine diverse research data sets with
Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

UCB and Microsoft Expand Collaboration to Accelerate Drug Discovery and Development - Through this collaboration with Microsoft, UCB seeks to discover and develop medicines faster for people living with severe diseases in immunology and neurology - Microsoft will provide AI technology and applied scientists to work alongside …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ARAG Rechtsschutz: Versicherung neu gedacht / Erweiterte Leistungen für Rückhalt bei Streitigkeiten
Corona sorgt für Umbruch - Volle Lager, wenig Abverkauf, Verfall: Aus für Apotheken-Bevorratung? (FOTO)
Deutsche Umwelthilfe obsiegt vor Gericht gegen MediaMarkt-Saturn: Online-Händler müssen Rücknahme von Elektroaltgeräten sofort rechtskonform ...
Lidl bietet Haushaltswaren aus recyceltem Plastik an / Nachhaltigere Eimer, Kleiderbügel und ...
LKQ Europe tops second half 2020 segment EBITDA margin outlook (FOTO)
Rekordjahr für XTB: 89,9 Millionen Euro Gewinn, 178,3 Millionen Euro Umsatz und über 112.000 Neukunden / ...
TECO 2030 ASA erhält 2 Bestellungen für Ballastwasseraufbereitungssysteme von DOLE
REWE verzichtet auf Becherdeckel und spart 69 Tonnen Plastikmüll im Jahr ein
Erstes von Toyotas neuestem Wasserstoff-Fahrzeug "Mirai" debütiert in Lancaster, ...
Super E10 spart jährlich 3 Millionen Tonnen CO2 / Alternativer Kraftstoff hat sich binnen zehn ...
Titel
Rückrufe für Audi 3,0 TDI im Abgasskandal: Manipulationssoftware im V6-Motor entdeckt (FOTO)
Paare ohne Trauschein: Wer erbt, wenn ich nicht verheiratet bin?
Pflege-Jobs trotz Corona beliebter - Aktuelle KÖNIGSTEINER-Studie zeigt: Während Pfleger und Pflegerinnen im ganzen Land gegen Corona kämpfen, steigt die ...
Wirtschaftsmagazin CAPITAL: Britischer Starinvestor warnt vor Börsenblase (FOTO)
"AlixPartners Automotive-Electrification-Index Q4/2020 und Gesamtüberblick 2020": Der E-Riese erwacht - deutsche OEMs beim Verkauf von Elektrofahrzeugen auf der Überholspur ...
immowelt Kaufpreis-Prognose: Trotz Corona verteuern sich Eigentumswohnungen im Bestand bis Ende 2021 um bis zu 14 Prozent
Studie zeigt: Aktuelles Grenzeinkaufsverbot verändert Einkaufsverhalten der Schweizer langfristig
Als erste börsengelistete Firma Deutschlands sichert sich die SynBiotic SE mit Bitcoin gegen ...
Mehr Komfort, weniger CO2-Emissionen: Neues 7-Gang-Automatikgetriebe für EcoBoost-Mild Hybrid-Antriebsstrang (FOTO)
Messenger TeleGuard: The world's most secure messenger competes against WhatsApp
Titel
Alleinerziehende: So erhalten sie automatisch einen Freibetrag über 4.000 Euro (FOTO)
Heizkosten: Heizen mit Gas wurde kaum günstiger, Heizölkosten stark gesunken (FOTO)
Wenig Bewegung am Kraftstoffmarkt / Benzin geringfügig teurer, Diesel etwas günstiger / ADAC: Super E10 um fünf Cent billiger als Super und verursacht weniger CO2 (FOTO)
Rückrufe für Audi 3,0 TDI im Abgasskandal: Manipulationssoftware im V6-Motor entdeckt (FOTO)
70 Prozent der Führungskräfte und Finanzexperten haben kein Vertrauen in Daten, die ...
Greenpeace-Recherche: VW umgeht EU-Strafzahlungen für klimaschädliche Autos durch taktische Zulassungen / Statt ...
Experten erwarten "Computer mit heute noch unvorstellbarer Leistungsfähigkeit" vor ...
Staatsminister für Europa: Russischer Impfstoff ist willkommen (FOTO)
Gold in Zeiten der Bubble, ein Marktkommentar von Dieter Kuckelkorn zum Goldpreis
Paare ohne Trauschein: Wer erbt, wenn ich nicht verheiratet bin?
Titel
Lidl verkauft Einwegmasken zum Selbstkostenpreis
Gemeinsam Verantwortung im Ostergeschäft übernehmen: real appelliert an Kunden, frühzeitig einzukaufen! (FOTO)
Curevac-Aufsichtsrat: Impfstoff wird kommen, Curevac kann 100 Millionen Dosen pro Jahr produzieren
Hamsterkäufe: Corona lässt Pornokäufe explodieren - Bestellungen aus NRW und Italien verdreifachen sich
WESTFALEN-BLATT (Bielefeld): Melitta produziert millionenfach medizinische Schutzmasken in Filtertüten-Form
Quantron AG realisiert Brennstoffzellen-Lkw in Europa (FOTO)
Corona lässt Pommes-Nachfrage einbrechen: Bauern sitzen auf Hunderttausenden Tonnen Kartoffeln
Bestellansturm bei Trigema nach Start der Maskenproduktion
CE-Zeichen für das FreeStyle Libre 3 System von Abbott: Der kleinste und dünnste Sensor der Welt - bei der besten Leistung seiner Klasse und zu ...
ETF-Sparplan: 100 Euro monatlich reichen für 871 Euro zusätzliche Rente (FOTO)

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10:16 Uhr
Bitcoin-Hype – Hilflose Regulierungs-Zauberlehrlinge
10:15 Uhr
Gymshark bleibt mit Centric PLM(TM) der Konkurrenz einen Schritt voraus
10:15 Uhr
Neues Cross-Range Colour Matching Tool von Arjowiggins
10:15 Uhr
GSMA Heralds a new era of Connected Impact as MWC Shanghai returns as a hybrid event
10:15 Uhr
IT-Trends 2021: Europäische Cloud-Anbieter gewinnen an Attraktivität / Fast 45 Prozent der Nutzer außereuropäischer Cloud-Anbieter wollen ihre Cloud-Kapazitäten in Europa erweitern (FOTO)
10:15 Uhr
Vereinssport im Lockdown: Kein Training für 7,3 Millionen Kinder und Jugendliche in Deutschland
10:15 Uhr
Ausgaben für Forschung und Entwicklung 2019 bei 3,2 % des Bruttoinlandsprodukts / Ziel der EU-Wachstumsstrategie "Europa 2020" erneut übertroffen
10:14 Uhr
Bullishe Tradingchance: Continental-Calls mit 78%-Chance bei anhaltender Erholung
10:09 Uhr
ROUNDUP: Scout24 erreicht Jahresziele - Gute Aussichten dank Immobilienboom
10:09 Uhr
Devisen: Eurokurs kaum verändert