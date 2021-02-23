UCB and Microsoft Expand Collaboration to Accelerate Drug Discovery and Development
Brussels and Atlanta (ots/PRNewswire) -
- Through this collaboration with Microsoft, UCB seeks to discover and develop
medicines faster for people living with severe diseases in immunology and
neurology
- Microsoft will provide AI technology and applied scientists to work alongside
UCB's scientists and data specialists, aiming to allow UCB to discover new
correlations and patterns critical to finding new and highly individualized
medicines
UCB and Microsoft have announced a new multi-year, strategic collaboration to
combine Microsoft's computational services, cloud, and artificial intelligence
(AI) with UCB's drug discovery and development capabilities. As several drug
discovery activities require the analysis of high-dimensional data sets or
multi-modal unstructured information , Microsoft's platform can support UCB's
scientists, including its data scientists, to discover new medicines in a more
efficient and innovative way.
The collaboration builds on the work UCB and Microsoft have already embarked on
around COVID-19. As part of the COVID Moonshot project (https://www.ucb.com/our-
science/magazine/detail/article/COVID-19-How-AI-partnership-is-helping-our-searc
h-for-new-therapies) , UCB's medicinal and computational chemists contributed
compound designs to this worldwide open-science project to create an orally
bioavailable anti-viral for COVID-19 - with the most potent series of compounds
coming from UCB designs.
This combination of cutting-edge science, computing power, and AI algorithms
aims to significantly accelerate the iteration cycles required to explore a vast
chemical space to test many hypotheses and identify more effective molecules.
The collaboration plans to extend this model and identify other areas where
computing power, AI, and science can accelerate the development of life changing
therapies for people living with severe diseases in immunology and neurology.
The work will augment UCB's scientists, subject matter experts and research
partners across every part of the drug discovery and delivery value chain by
harnessing diverse research information and AI models alongside human expertise
and creativity.
"We are delighted to be collaborating with Microsoft to uncover new insights to
better understand a patient's condition, as well as the science, and to enable
an enhanced patient experience," said Jean-Christophe Tellier, CEO of UCB. "By
amplifying the power of scientific innovation through digital transformation, we
hope to have a better understanding of what makes a patient's journey unique so
that we can provide personalized and differentiated medicine in a sustainable
way."
UCB and Microsoft will explore how to combine diverse research data sets with
UCB and Microsoft will explore how to combine diverse research data sets with
