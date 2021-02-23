UCB and Microsoft Expand Collaboration to Accelerate Drug Discovery and Development

Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 3

The collaboration builds on the work UCB and Microsoft have already embarked onaround COVID-19. As part of the COVID Moonshot project (https://www.ucb.com/our-science/magazine/detail/article/COVID-19-How-AI-partnership-is-helping-our-search-for-new-therapies) , UCB's medicinal and computational chemists contributedcompound designs to this worldwide open-science project to create an orallybioavailable anti-viral for COVID-19 - with the most potent series of compoundscoming from UCB designs.This combination of cutting-edge science, computing power, and AI algorithmsaims to significantly accelerate the iteration cycles required to explore a vastchemical space to test many hypotheses and identify more effective molecules.The collaboration plans to extend this model and identify other areas wherecomputing power, AI, and science can accelerate the development of life changingtherapies for people living with severe diseases in immunology and neurology.The work will augment UCB's scientists, subject matter experts and researchpartners across every part of the drug discovery and delivery value chain byharnessing diverse research information and AI models alongside human expertiseand creativity."We are delighted to be collaborating with Microsoft to uncover new insights tobetter understand a patient's condition, as well as the science, and to enablean enhanced patient experience," said Jean-Christophe Tellier, CEO of UCB. "Byamplifying the power of scientific innovation through digital transformation, wehope to have a better understanding of what makes a patient's journey unique sothat we can provide personalized and differentiated medicine in a sustainableway."UCB and Microsoft will explore how to combine diverse research data sets with