 

DGAP-News Bitcoin Group SE records 518% growth in own stock of cryptocurrencies to EUR 170 million

DGAP-News: Bitcoin Group SE / Key word(s): Cryptocurrency / Blockchain
Bitcoin Group SE records 518% growth in own stock of cryptocurrencies to EUR 170 million

23.02.2021 / 09:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Bitcoin Group SE records 518% growth in own stock of cryptocurrencies to EUR 170 million

- Continued high momentum in the crypto market

- Own portfolio of cryptocurrencies exceeds the EUR 170 million mark

- Continuous customer flow on Bitcoin.de


Herford, 23 February 2021 - The Bitcoin Group SE (ISIN DE000A1TNV91) is benefiting strongly from the continuing rise of cryptocurrencies. Bitcoin as the largest, as well as other popular cryptocurrencies, have become a fixed component of a balanced and broadly diversified portfolio strategy as a value investment among institutional and private investors. In this context, media-effective avowals of large corporations putting part of their liquidity into cryptocurrencies are fueling the popularity of crypto investments as well as the strongly increasing acceptance in the financial market. The announcement of activities in the crypto market by large US institutions such as Mastercard and BNY Mellon speaks for the sustainability of the trend towards crypto assets.

Bitcoin Group SE is noticing this on the one hand in the transaction activity on the cryptocurrency trading platform Bitcoin.de, which is operated by futurum bank AG, and on the other hand, especially in balance sheet terms, in the development of its own cryptocurrency holdings. Parallel to the recent record levels of the Bitcoin, which recently marked a new all-time high at 58,350 US dollars, the cryptocurrency holdings held by Bitcoin Group SE itself also reached a new record level. These currently stand at EUR 170 million, up from an interim level of EUR 100 million in January this year. Compared to the year-end level as of December 31, 2019, this even corresponds to an increase of 518%. With the strong revenue development in February, Bitcoin Group SE seamlessly continues the positive start of the year 2021.

Wertpapier


ZeitTitel
09:00 Uhr
DGAP-News: Bitcoin Group SE verzeichnet Zuwachs von 518 % beim Eigenbestand an Krypto-Assets auf EUR 170 Mio. (deutsch)
09:00 Uhr
DGAP-News: Bitcoin Group SE verzeichnet Zuwachs von 518 % beim Eigenbestand an Krypto-Assets auf EUR 170 Mio.
22.02.21
MILLIONÄRS-MACHER an Bord: Teeka Tiwari, der US-KRYPTO-GURU heuert bei Blockchain-Giganten an! ANSCHNALLEN - jetzt geht´s los
22.02.21
Söllners HotStockReport: "Back to Value" - Bitcoin, Nel, Plug Power, Ehang, Xiaomi, VW, Lynas
22.02.21
LYNX: Bitcoin Group: Wohin geht die Reise?
17.02.21
CEO-GRANATE kommt...: MASSIV! Die nächste Stufe zündet – neuer CEO ist ein Serial-Entrepreneur mit besten Silicon-Valley-Kontakten!
16.02.21
Bitcoin Group, Riot Blockchain, Microstrategy: Wer hat das meiste Potential? - HeavytraderZ
15.02.21
Bitcoin/Ethereum: Wann bricht der Trend?
13.02.21
STRONG BUY: MEGA-KURSEXPLOSION: EINE für ALLE - mit dieser KURS-RAKETE decken Sie den gesamten DeFi-Sektor ab! Diese Woche brennt die Luft!
10.02.21
Söllners HotStockReport: "Im Vollrausch!" Ehang, Bitcoin Group, GameStop, Volkswagen, Tesla, Razer, Nvidia

ZeitTitel
09:44 Uhr
5.139
Bitcoin Group SE
27.12.20
12
Ethereum - Vor dem Ausbruch wie Bitcoin? ETHUSD, BTCUSD