Bitcoin Group SE records 518% growth in own stock of cryptocurrencies to EUR 170 million

- Continued high momentum in the crypto market

- Own portfolio of cryptocurrencies exceeds the EUR 170 million mark

- Continuous customer flow on Bitcoin.de



Herford, 23 February 2021 - The Bitcoin Group SE (ISIN DE000A1TNV91) is benefiting strongly from the continuing rise of cryptocurrencies. Bitcoin as the largest, as well as other popular cryptocurrencies, have become a fixed component of a balanced and broadly diversified portfolio strategy as a value investment among institutional and private investors. In this context, media-effective avowals of large corporations putting part of their liquidity into cryptocurrencies are fueling the popularity of crypto investments as well as the strongly increasing acceptance in the financial market. The announcement of activities in the crypto market by large US institutions such as Mastercard and BNY Mellon speaks for the sustainability of the trend towards crypto assets.

Bitcoin Group SE is noticing this on the one hand in the transaction activity on the cryptocurrency trading platform Bitcoin.de, which is operated by futurum bank AG, and on the other hand, especially in balance sheet terms, in the development of its own cryptocurrency holdings. Parallel to the recent record levels of the Bitcoin, which recently marked a new all-time high at 58,350 US dollars, the cryptocurrency holdings held by Bitcoin Group SE itself also reached a new record level. These currently stand at EUR 170 million, up from an interim level of EUR 100 million in January this year. Compared to the year-end level as of December 31, 2019, this even corresponds to an increase of 518%. With the strong revenue development in February, Bitcoin Group SE seamlessly continues the positive start of the year 2021.