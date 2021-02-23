 

EANS-Adhoc ams AG / Domination and Profit and Loss Transfer Agreement with OSRAM Licht AG expected to be registered and take effect shortly

Disclosed inside information pursuant to article 17 Market Abuse Regulation
(MAR) transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution.
The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.
Mergers - Acquisitions - Takeovers
23.02.2021

Premstaetten - Premstaetten, Austria (23 February 2021) -- ams (SIX: AMS), a
leading worldwide supplier of high performance sensor solutions, announces that
OSRAM Licht AG has informed ams today that the domination and profit and loss
transfer agreement between OSRAM Licht AG and ams Offer GmbH, a wholly owned
subsidiary of ams, can be registered and will thus become effective in the near
future. ams will announce the actual registration of the domination and profit
and loss transfer agreement separately.


About ams
ams is a global leader in the design and manufacture of advanced sensor
solutions. Our mission is to shape the world with sensor solutions by providing
a seamless interface between humans and technology.
ams' high-performance sensor solutions drive applications requiring small form
factor, low power, highest sensitivity and multi-sensor integration. Products
include sensor solutions, sensor ICs, interfaces and related software for
consumer, communications, industrial, medical, and automotive markets.
With headquarters in Austria, ams employs about 8,500 people globally and serves
more than 8,000 customers worldwide. ams is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange
(ticker symbol: AMS). More information about ams can be found at https://ams.com
[https://ams.com/]

Further inquiry note:
Moritz M. Gmeiner
Vice President Investor Relations
Tel: +43 3136 500-0
Fax: +43 3136 500-931211
Email: investor@ams.com

issuer: ams AG
Tobelbader Strasse 30
A-8141 Premstaetten
phone: +43 3136 500-0
FAX: +43 3136 500-931211
mail: investor@ams.com
WWW: www.ams.com
ISIN: AT0000A18XM4
indexes:
stockmarkets: SIX Swiss Exchange
language: English

Wertpapier


Disclaimer

