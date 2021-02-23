Iceland Seafood Internatonal hf (Iceland Seafood) will publish its Consolidated Financial Statements for 2020 after closing of markets on February 24th 2021. The same day at 4.15pm, the company will host an online meeting for investors and market participants, where management will present and discuss the results.

The meeting will be webcasted live in Icelandic. A link to the webcast and investors presentation will be provided on the company's website www.icelandseafood.com/investors before the meeting commences. Participants to the meeting can send questions in writing prior and during the meeting to the email investors@icelandseafood.com.





Further information:

Iceland Seafood International hf

Bjarni Ármannsson CEO, bjarni.armannsson@icelandseafood.com