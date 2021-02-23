GSMA Heralds a new era of Connected Impact as MWC Shanghai returns as a hybrid event

Shanghai (ots/PRNewswire) - China continues its rapid uptake of 5G with 200m

additional connections in the last year



GSMA is celebrating a return to in-person events with the launch of MWC Shanghai

2021, which opens today. This first-of-its-kind experience combines unique

in-person and virtual elements, heralding a new era of connectivity and

collaboration for the mobile industry.



Around 20,000 visitors are expected to gain first-hand insights into the mobile

industry through unique content and debates hosted at the Shanghai New

International Expo Centre. They will be joined by thousands more who will log

onto My MWCS Online from over a hundred countries. There will be plenty of

opportunities to gain new industry information and make important business

contacts.







region's economy. MWC Shanghai 2021 is the first hybrid event of its kind

bringing innovations and ideas to attendees in-person and online," said John

Hoffman, CEO GSMA Ltd. "Sadly, I cannot be there in person but will connect as a

virtual attendee to join the debate and witness technology innovations that are

already shaping our future. I'm looking forward to engaging with you during the

proceedings and hearing your thoughts after its close."



Exciting thought leadership and world-class exhibits



MWC Shanghai 2021 was inaugurated by a keynote address from Mats Granryd,

Director General GSMA. Presentations from organisations like China Mobile, China

Telecom, China Unicom, Huawei, Lenovo, Nokia,

host of other thought leaders and exhibits from over 200 companies, such as

Nokia Shanghai Bell, Qualcomm, and Samsung make this a not-to-be-missed

experience, in-person or online.



The theme of MWC Shanghai 2021 is 'Connected Impact', and the agenda showcases

how the digital ecosystem supports global recovery and transforms lives.

Sessions on 5G Connectivity, Connected Industry, AI and Start-up Innovation with

other exciting features like the 5G Innovation Zone and the Digital Leaders

Programme are highly anticipated.



China continues to be one of the world's leading markets for 5G technology,

according to 'The Mobile Economy China 2021 Report' from GSMA Intelligence,

which is being launched at the event. Key findings include the scale of 5G

uptake in China: during 2020 there were more than 200 million new connections.

By 2025 it is estimated that there will be more than 800 million 5G connections Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 2



