 

DGAP-News Trintech and XACCT Partner to Help Mid-Sized Organizations Streamline and Automate the Financial Close Process

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
23.02.2021, 10:00  |  32   |   |   

DGAP-News: Trintech, Inc. / Key word(s): Alliance
Trintech and XACCT Partner to Help Mid-Sized Organizations Streamline and Automate the Financial Close Process

23.02.2021 / 10:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Trintech and XACCT Partner to Help Mid-Sized Organizations Streamline and Automate the Financial Close Process

Trintech's Adra Solution Added to XACCT's Financial Solution Technology Portfolio for BPO

DALLAS & OSLO - February 23rd , 2021 - Trintech, a leading global provider of integrated Record to Report software solutions for the office of finance, and XACCT Accounting AS, a leading BPO provider in Norway, today announced a strategic partnership to help mid-sized organizations streamline the financial close process by automating key processes and ensuring better internal controls. As a result of this partnership, XACCT will offer Trintech's Adra Suite as part of its financial solutions technology portfolio for Business Process Outsourcing (BPO). "Mid-sized organizations now see outsourcing as a smart and viable option to optimize business processes and ultimately improve the bottom line. Our customers choose to partner with us to not only take on the cumbersome processes within the Finance & Accounting function, but also to add value to their business by innovating on those processes with leading-edge technology," said Taher Karim, Director at XACCT. "With Trintech's Adra solution, our customers will be able to quickly and efficiently manage the financial close process, while maintaining greater visibility and tighter controls to mitigate risk across their processes." "Together, Trintech and XACCT have experience leading digital finance transformations for thousands of finance organizations," said Lars Owe Nyland, Managing Director, Europe at Trintech. "This new enhanced BPO offering, utilizing the Adra Suite, enables mid-sized companies to achieve levels of efficiency during the financial close process that was simply not possible until now. The combined offering promotes higher productivity, saves time, mitigates risk and significantly improves resource optimization." With this strategic partnership, both XACCT and Trintech are looking forward to developing their relationship and creating a framework for onboarding future XACCT clients. "We see significant savings and increased control when our clients move from spreadsheet templates to the Adra solution," continued Karim. "We are excited to bring this offering to our XACCT clients, both in Norway and internationally." ### About Trintech Trintech Inc., a pioneer of Financial Corporate Performance Management (FCPM) software, combines unmatched technical and financial expertise to create innovative, cloud-based software solutions that deliver world-class financial operations and insights. From high volume transaction matching and streamlining daily operational reconciliations, to automating and managing balance sheet reconciliations, intercompany accounting, journal entries, disclosure reporting and bank fee analysis, to governance, risk and compliance - Trintech's portfolio of financial solutions, including Cadency(R) Platform, Adra(R) Suite, and targeted tools, ReconNET(TM), T-Recs(R) , and UPCS(R) , help manage all aspects of the financial close process. Over 3,500 clients worldwide - including the majority of the Fortune 100 - rely on the company's cloud-based software to continuously improve the efficiency, reliability, and strategic insights of their financial operations. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Trintech has offices located across the United States, United Kingdom, Australia, Singapore, France, Germany, Ireland, the Netherlands and the Nordics, as well as strategic partners in South Africa, Latin America and the Asia Pacific. To learn more about Trintech, visit www.trintech.com or connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter. About XACCT XACCT Accounting AS is a leading provider of accounting and payroll services in Oslo, Norway. Our vision is to be a leading partner for digital transformation and streamlining of the finance function, by employing the best people, choosing the right technologies, and by having a steady focus on simplification in everything we do. Our main industries are technology, banking, finance, insurance and retail. We're experts on internationalization and serve Norwegian clients on all continents. We deliver our services on market-leading cloud-based solutions, such as Microsoft Business Central, Xledger and Visma Payroll. To learn more, visit www.xacct.no and connect with us on LinkedIn.

Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News Trintech and XACCT Partner to Help Mid-Sized Organizations Streamline and Automate the Financial Close Process DGAP-News: Trintech, Inc. / Key word(s): Alliance Trintech and XACCT Partner to Help Mid-Sized Organizations Streamline and Automate the Financial Close Process 23.02.2021 / 10:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Eat Beyond Global Holdings integriert weiteres Unternehmen in sein Beteiligungsportfolio
Manz AG: Follow-up order for assembly lines in the field of e-mobility
wallstreet: online capital AG: Migration der VW-Bank-Kunden erfolgreich abgeschlossen
DGAP-News: Linde Recognized by S&P Global in The Sustainability Yearbook 2021
DGAP-News: Delivery Hero SE: Ausgabe neuer Aktien unter bestehendem Aktienoptionsprogramm und Verkauf von ...
DGAP-News: United Lithium ergänzt das Management Board.
DGAP-Adhoc: Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft: Vorläufiger Free Cashflow im Geschäftsjahr 2020 über ...
DGAP-News: ElringKlinger mit vorläufigen Zahlen für das Geschäftsjahr 2020: Erneut starker Cashflow ...
DGAP-News: Delivery Hero SE: Placement price for new shares issued in connection with existing stock option ...
DGAP-News: CEWE planning its twelfth consecutive dividend increase
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPCO GROUP - Full Year Results Announcement
DGAP-News: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: 2020 - Erfolgreichstes Geschäftsjahr der Firmengeschichte
AIXTRON: „NeuroSys' ist ein Zukunftscluster der BMBF-Initiative „Clusters4Future' / ...
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Director/PDMR Shareholding
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTaps Moduleinheit der dritten Generation hat die Effizienz ...
DGAP-DD: TUI AG deutsch
DGAP-Adhoc: VARTA AG: VARTA AG kündigt hohe Dividende für 2020 an
Trade Republic Bank GmbH: TRADE REPUBLIC WIRD DEUTSCHLANDS GRÖSSTER ANBIETER KOSTENFREIER ETF- UND AKTIENSPARPLÄNE
DGAP-News: VARTA AG: VARTA AG übertrifft Prognose, kündigt erstmals Dividende an und präsentiert neuen ...
DGAP-News: Weitere Stärkung der freien Marktkapitalisierung der BVB Aktie
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​PEPCO GROUP - Quarter 1 Trading Update
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON PEPCO GROUP
DGAP-News: EcoGraf schließt für schnelleren Bau einer australischen Anlage für Batterieanodenmaterial ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : SIHNV RESOLVES TO FILE APPLICATION FOR SUSPENSION OF ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT - AGREEMENT WITH DELOITTE AND ...
DGAP-News: EcoGraf beginnt mit Planungsarbeiten für Bau einer neuen Verarbeitungsanlage
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : DUTCH SUSPENSION OF PAYMENTS PROCEDURE OPENED FOR SIHNV
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF THE AVAILABILITY OF A s155 PROPOSAL
DGAP-News: Upco International Inc. Ankündig wichtiges Update UpcoPay und Upco Messenger
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : STEINHOFF RECEIVES SCHEME SANCTION ORDER AND ELECTS SOP FOR ...
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (54) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein