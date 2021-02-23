DGAP-News: OSRAM Licht AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM Osram well equipped for the future thanks to efficient management 23.02.2021 / 10:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

- New members to join Osram's Supervisory Board

- Company to synchronize fiscal year to calendar year

Osram has set its course to become the uncontested world market leader in photonics and sensor solutions in combination with ams. The last few months have confirmed that Osram's long-term strategy is the right one. "The past fiscal year has shown that despite the difficult conditions caused by the corona crisis we have put our faith in the right products and solutions. This is reflected in the excellent results achieved in the first quarter," said Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG. "The record margin achieved by our semiconductor business confirms that expansion of production was an important step in the right direction."

At today's Annual General Meeting, the shareholders will vote on the appointment of Christin Eisenschmid (Intel Germany) and Ulrich Huewels (ams AG) to the Supervisory Board. The agenda also includes synchronizing the fiscal year with the calendar year from 2022 onward and voting by the shareholders on the remuneration systems for the Management Board and Supervisory Board.

Osram's management responded to the global corona pandemic with prompt and efficient measures. The company consequently achieved very good results in the first quarter. Management therefore raised the fiscal year guidance at the end of January. "Osram is embarking on a shared future with ams as a company in robust health. Osram was, is and will remain a great success for its shareholders," said Kathrin Dahnke, CFO of OSRAM Licht AG.

"I would like to thank Olaf Berlien for his tireless commitment to the realignment of Osram," said Thomas Stockmeier, Chairman of Osram's Supervisory Board. "Together with my predecessor Peter Bauer, he laid the foundation for a successful company in combination with ams." CEO Olaf Berlien will leave Osram on February 28 by mutual agreement. He will be succeeded by Ingo Bank, who will assume the role of Osram CEO in addition to his role as CFO of ams AG.