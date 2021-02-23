Philips meets its ‘Healthy people, Sustainable planet’ targets and forges ahead with integrated ESG framework



February 23, 2021

Philips is one of the first health technology companies in the world that has become fully carbon neutral in its operations

New integrated Environmental, Social and Governance framework with targets and action plans builds on current success to raise the bar for the company’s ESG performance over the next five years

Amsterdam, the Netherlands – Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA), a global leader in health technology, today announced that it successfully met all the targets set out in its 2016 - 2020 ‘Healthy people, Sustainable planet’ program. Key achievements of the program include carbon neutrality in its operations, 100% electricity from renewable sources, over 70% of sales from Green Products and Services [1], 15% of sales coming from circular revenues, recycling 90% of its operational waste, and sending zero waste to landfill.

“I am pleased that we have delivered on all the targets set out in our Healthy people, Sustainable planet program, making Philips one of the first health technology companies in the world that has become carbon neutral in its operations,” said Frans van Houten, CEO of Royal Philips. “Our current integrated ESG framework builds on this success, and we are determined to join forces with all necessary stakeholders, public and private, to drive environmental, social and governance priorities and generate global impact. With the COVID-19 pandemic and climate change exposing the risks in terms of people’s health and access to quality healthcare, we are committed to building inclusive and resilient healthcare systems, while reducing our dependency on natural resources.”