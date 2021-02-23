The notes are issued under MuniFin’s EUR 40 billion programme for the issuance of debt instruments. The offering circular and the supplemental offering circular are available in English on the company's website at https://www.munifin.fi/investor-relations/.

Municipality Finance issues a NOK 500 million tap under its MTN programme On 24 February 2021 Municipality Finance Plc issues a new tranche in an amount of NOK 500 million to an existing series of notes originally issued on 2 September 2019. With the new tranche, the aggregate notional amount of the notes is NOK 1.5 billion. The maturity date of the notes is 2 September 2024. The notes bear interest at a fixed rate of 1.5% per annum.

MuniFin has applied for the new tranche to be admitted to trading on the Helsinki Stock Exchange maintained by Nasdaq Helsinki. The public trading is expected to commence on 24 February 2021. The existing notes in the series are admitted to trading on the Helsinki Stock Exchange.

Danske Bank A/S acts as the Dealer for the new tranche.

MuniFin (Municipality Finance Plc) is one of Finland’s largest credit institutions: the company’s balance sheet totals EUR 44 billion. The company is owned by Finnish municipalities, the public sector pension fund Keva and the Republic of Finland.

MuniFin’s mission is to build a better future in line with the principles of responsibility and in cooperation with its customers. MuniFin’s customers are Finnish municipalities, municipal federations, municipally controlled entities and non-profit housing organisations. Lending is used for environmentally and socially responsible investment targets such as public transportation, sustainable buildings, hospitals and healthcare centres, schools and day care centres, and homes for people with special needs.

MuniFin’s customers are domestic but the company operates in a completely global business environment. It is the most active Finnish bond issuer in international capital markets and the first Finnish green and social bond issuer. The funding is exclusively guaranteed by the Municipal Guarantee Board.

The Municipality Finance Group also includes the subsidiary company, Financial Advisory Services Inspira Ltd.

